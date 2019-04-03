BJP will free Bengal from ‘speed breaker Didi’, says PM Modi

Kicking off BJP’s election campaign in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as a “speed breaker” in the path of the state’s development.

Addressing a rally in Siliguri, Modi said the BJP was committed to free the people of Bengal from “speed-breaker Didi”. Banerjee is often referred to as Didi (elder sister) in the state.

“It is true that we could not usher in speedy development in West Bengal like we did in other states. This is due to the fact that there is a speed-breaker in West Bengal which is known as Didi (Mamata Banerjee). She does not want to eradicate poverty. If poverty goes away, then their politics will come to an end. They want to see poverty and that’s why they have stopped development projects for the poor,” Modi said.

Listing the Central schemes stopped by “speed-breaker Didi” in Bengal, PM Modi said these included Ayushman Yojna and Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

“Mamata Banerjee’s list of stopping Central schemes is long. She stopped the Ayushman Yojna scheme that provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to the poor people. She also stopped development to about 70 lakh farmers. She also stopped the implementation of RERA, which we brought to stop builders from looting the money of the people,” the PM said.

Modi also attacked the Left in the same breath and called TMC and the CPI(M) two sides of the same coin. “Earlier, the Left used to do this and now Didi is doing it more aggressively. Left and TMC are two sides of the same coin. But they must remember that their fight is with a ‘chowkidar’,” he said.

The Prime Minister also lashed out at Banerjee over chit fund scams and criticised her for raising questions on the IAF airstrikes in Balakot.

“There was a chit fund scam in Bengal in which TMC leaders looted the poor people. Didi helped her party leaders get the hard-earned money of the poor through this scam. After we carried out airstrikes in Balakot, our own people started crying. Why are you feeling hurt when the wound is somewhere else? Didi did not like it. Even leaders of the mahagathbandhan did not like it. They have become a hero in Pakistan and featured in their media,” he said.

He also assured the people that the government would not spare infiltrators in West Bengal and said the TMC was misleading the citizens on the National Register of Citizens.

“Modi will not spare one single infiltrator. This chowkidar will also look after every refugee. TMC is misleading the people about NRC. I want to assure all Gorkha brothers there is no need to worry. We are committed to free the people of Bengal from the speed-breaker Didi,” he said.