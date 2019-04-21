Will help with jobs even if you don’t vote for me, Varun Gandhi tells Muslim voters in Pilibhit

Days after his mother drew flak for telling Muslim voters that she won’t work for them if they don’t vote for her, BJP leader Varun Gandhi, while campaigning in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit Sunday, said that even if Muslims don’t vote for him, he’s ready to give them jobs.

Varun, who is contesting from Pilibhit this time, said he will provide jobs to Muslim voters who don’t even support him but added that if they vote for him, he will be very happy.

He said, “Bas mein ek cheez Muslim bhai ko bolna chahta hun ki agar aapne mujhe vote diya toh mujhe bahut accha lagega, agar aapne mujhe vote nahi diya, koi baat nahi, tab bhi mujh se kaam le le na, koi dikat ki baat nahi.” (I just want to say one thing to my Muslim brother that if you vote for me, I will feel good. But even if you don’t, its okay. You can still demand jobs from me.)

#WATCH BJP’s Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit, earlier today: Bas mein ek cheez Muslim bhai ko bolna chahta hun ki agar aapne mujhe vote diya toh mujhe bahut accha lagega, agar aapne mujhe vote nahi diya, koi baat nahi, tab bhi mujh se kaam le le na, koi dikat ki baat nahi. pic.twitter.com/xMLzreAJ1k — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2019

While campaigning in her own constituency of Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi last week, said that if she wins without the help of Muslim voters, she will not help them with providing jobs.

She said, “Mei jeet rahi hoon, mei jeet rahi hoon… Logon ki madad, logon ke pyaar se, mei jeet rahi hoon. Lekin agar meri jeet Musalmano ke bina hogi, toh mujhe bahot achha nahin lagega. Kyunki itna mei bata deti hoon, ki phir dil khatta ho jata hai, phir jab Musalman aata hai kaam ke liye, phir mei sochti hoon rehne hi do, kya fark padta hai. Aakhir naukri ek saudabaazi bhi toh hoti hai, baat sahi hai ki nahin?” (I am winning the election… With the help and love of people. But if I win without help from Muslims, the feelings are soured. Then when Muslims come seeking jobs, I will think let it be, what difference does it make? After all, jobs are a kind of trade.)

Her statement, however, did not go down well with the Election Commission as it felt the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was breached and barred her from campaigning for 48 hours.

In this election, mother-son duo Maneka and Varun Gandhi have swapped their respective constituencies. While Maneka fought from Pilibhit in last elections, this time son Varun will contest from the UP constituency. He is up against Samajwadi Party’s Hemraj Verma.

Maneka, however, is contesting from Sultanpur seat, on which Varun fought. She will be up against Congress’ Sanjay Singh and BSP’s Chandrabhadra Singh.

Pilibhit will vote on April 23, while Sultanpur will vote on May 12.