Lok Sabha elections 2019: Seven decades of separation between the oldest and youngest voters in UP

Going by the buzz, it’s an election of youth, for youth, to be decided by youth. But, as Election Commission data shows, in UP, the number of voters in the 80-plus age group in the last three phases of polling (May 6, 12, 19; 41 seats) is higher than those in 18-19 age band. Rae Bareli, which votes on May 6, has among the widest gaps: 28,275 voters above 80; 21,285 in the 18-19 segment.

But between education and jobs, how different are their expectations from the govt? The Indian Express finds out.

Chandrashekhar Dikshit, 84

Hamaari peedhi ko rozi, roti Congress ne di (the Congress gave our generation jobs, food). We can never forget that,” says Dikshit, in a low, trembling voice. Sitting on a cot in a dim room at his house in Aihar village in Rae Bareli district, his thin frame dwarfed by his oversized shirt and lungi, he adds, “Koi chaahe sar ke bal khada ho jaye, lekin yahan jeetegi toh Sonia hee (Other parties can do headstands if they want, only Sonia Gandhi will win from here).”

The Congress leader has been MP from Rae Bareli since 2004. The Gandhis have held this family bastion since 1957, including Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi. Only in 1996 and 1998, the BJP’s Ashok Singh won from the seat.

Dikshit was 22 when he voted for the first time, in the country’s second general election, in 1957. Talking about how the political landscape has changed, he says, “I was in junior school when Independence was declared. A huge Tricolour was unfurled at my school, there was music blaring everywhere, hope everywhere… The elections today are a pale shadow of the polls then….”

A teacher of Hindi and Sanskrit in middle school, Dikshit dates his disllusionment with politics back to the Emergency, imposed after Indira Gandhi was disqualified in 1975. Two years later, in the 1977 general elections, she lost the seat. “Schoolteachers were threatened (during the Emergency) that if they do not undergo sterilisation, they would not get their salaries. I had six children and needed the money. I got it done… It was a low phase,” he mumbles.

Still, Dikshit admits, Rae Bareli’s fascination for Indira lived on. He says he would go for all her rallies. “Everyone wanted to listen to her.”

He also recalls the time when the government school “used to be packed”. “Everyone wanted to be educated. It was a way out of poverty. I have taught everyone in the village here.” That school still exists, but while all his children studied there, his grandchildren went to Aihar’s many private schools. Dikshit’s son Indra Kumar, who is in his late 40s, is a teacher at a government-aided school.

Nearly 25 years after he retired, Dikshit spends his days largely confined to his room, reading newspapers and “religious magazines”, though he keeps good health. While his sons and grandchildren are around, helping him with his daily routine, he says he is lonely. “Most relatives and friends of my age have passed away. I don’t go out to meet anyone.”

Dikshit never owned a phone, and doesn’t want one. “Now everyone gets their news through phones… I prefer the newspaper. My son makes the call for me if I need to speak to anyone.”

With the newspapers keeping him abreast of political developments, he says he was “left confused” by Narendra Modi’s huge win in 2014. “Maybe it was because of his good work in Gujarat, but he has done nothing for Rae Bareli… Notebandi was so difficult on us. Fortunately, I managed to deposit the Rs 10,000 I had in cash.”

Dikshit bears no grudge against MP Sonia Gandhi though, saying it was the Congress that got for Rae Bareli the rail coach factory, the ITI, roads linking it to capital Lucknow. “But the Centre has not let her develop the region fully. They have stopped a lot of her schemes.”

Questioning the attacks on Sonia for her “foreign origins”, Dikshit says, “kaunsi videshi (how is she a foreigner)”? “She has been in Rae Bareli for years. She is a Gandhi.”

But, having voted now for 60 years, Dikshit wishes someone would make education a poll issue. Pointing out how even the women in his family, including his daughters-in-law, are graduates, he says,

“One of my brother’s sons is now an IAS officer. One of my granddaughters just topped her Class 10 exams… Educating women is very important.”

Dikshit’s 24-year-old granddaughter Sanchita says he is an “inspiration” to all of them. “He is always motivating us. My friends don’t have anyone like that at home. He tells me to focus on maths and science particularly.”

But Dikshit regrets that Sanchita went to a private school, like her cousins. About his “only” expectation from the next government, he says, “We need to improve our government schools. Private schools have made education a business. They only teach English. Our children need to learn Hindi too, it’s our mother tongue.”

Neharika Bajpay, 18

Neharika’s days are packed. Between cooking, cleaning home, taking care of her ailing mother, and college, the undergraduate student has little time for anything else. “I am also preparing for the police exams,” says the youngest of five siblings, dressed in a short nightie and salwar, a dupatta loosely hanging around her neck.

But, for the past few days, she has been squeezing in some television. Preparing lunch in the kitchen, she says, “I have been hearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches. He is very good. He seems like a leader who can get things done.” She used to also follow news on her Xiaomi “touch-screen” phone, but it broke a few days ago.

Like the Dikshit family next door, Neharika’s has been a Congress supporter for years. And, if Modi is making her waver, Neharika’s father Suryakant Bajpay, a farmer in his 50s, is more sure than ever. Listing his woes against BJP governments both in the state and at the Centre, he says, “I need to guard my field against stray cows and bulls, my farm loan hasn’t been waived off, I got a cylinder under the Ujjwala scheme but don’t have the money to refill it, and my two graduate sons haven’t got permanent jobs.”

Why should he vote for the BJP, Bajpay asks. “At least the Congress set up the rail factory. One of my sons is a driver there.”

Neharika, who has been listening contemplatively, says on one thing she agrees: “Modi hasn’t kept any of his promises.”

One of those was jobs. Talking about the only time she gets to socialise with friends, when sharing a ride to college in the “magic autorickshaw (as the shared three-wheelers are called here)”, she says, “We mostly talk about jobs. All tall girls like me want to join police. The shorter ones are considering the Railways and teaching.” When they discuss politics, “sometimes”, the 18-year-old adds, “We agree we want a government that gives us vikas (development).”

Neharika recalls that under the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, both her brothers received a laptop each after Class 12. “We were very happy,” she says, despite Bajpay complaining that most boys used the laptops to “download songs and sell them to people”. “Some days, my brothers let me work on their laptops. I practise typing,” Neharika says, adding, “If the mahagathbandhan wins, maybe they will work for the youth.”

While her father has been pressing Neharika to get married, she says she first wants to work. “I want to be independent.”

Bajpay though is clear that for them, educating a daughter is just a means to ensure that “if something goes wrong after marriage, she has something to fall back on”. “Even for an educated girl, the dowry is no less. After she gets married, Neharika’s in-laws can decide if she works,” he says.

As he talks, the 18-year-old quietly withdraws to the kitchen again. Looking on, mother Usha, 52, says, “I got married at 14. At least my daughter will do graduation. We don’t have money for college after that.”

But, on May 6, there is one decision Neharika says will be entirely hers, despite what Bajpay says or Usha, who will vote for “whomever her husband asks her to”. “Vote toh gupt hota hai na (It’s a secret ballot, isn’t it)?” Neharika says, cleaning up after preparing lunch. “I will think and decide.”