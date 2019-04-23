Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3: Voting begins in 116 constituencies, PM Modi to cast vote from Ahmedabad shortlyhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-third-phase-amit-shah-rahul-gandhi-kerala-gujarat-uttar-pradesh-bihar-west-bengal-karnataka-maharashtra-5689144/
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3: Voting begins in 116 constituencies, PM Modi to cast vote from Ahmedabad shortly
Lok Sabha Election 2019 India Phase 3 Voting Live News Updates:All constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala are also polling today, with BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.
Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting began at 7 am on Tuesday as 116 constituencies across 15 states go to polls in the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to turn up in large numbers and exercise their franchise. He paid a visit to his mother in Gandhinagar in Gujarat and is expected to cast his vote from Ahmedabad shortly.
Voting is underway in all constituencies in Gujarat, Goa, and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.
The BJP faces a strong challenge in Uttar Pradesh, as the third phase of Lok Sabha elections will be fought in the “Yadav belt”, and Chhattisgarh, where the Congress swept to victory in the assembly elections just four months ago, winning 68 of 90 seats, reducing BJP to just 15.
In Kerala, the contest is primarily between the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, Congress-led United Democratic Front and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
In Karnataka, the BJP seems to have their noses ahead in many of the 14 seats going to the polls even though it faces a tough challenge from the Congress-JD-S combine. With the completion of the third phase, the election process will be completed in southern states.
Kerala voting: All eyes on Wayanad
All eyes are on the Wayanad parliamentary constituency on the slopes of the Western Ghats in Kerala, chosen by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to seek people's mandate, besides his family bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
He is facing CPI's P P Suneer fielded by Kerala's ruling LDF. The NDA has fielded Thushar Vellappally of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) from the constituency comprising seven assembly segments in Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.
The third phase of Lok Sabha elections will see polling in 116 seats across 15 states and Union Territories. Besides all seats in Gujarat (26), Goa (2) and Kerala (20), voting will be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, 14 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal, and one each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Tripura.
Among the well-known candidates in the fray in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections are BJP chief Amit Shah, who replaced LK Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will be contesting for the first time from Wayanad.
Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Jaswantsinh Bhabhor is the BJP nominee from Gujarat’s Dahod seat. Union minister Alphons Kannamthanam is seeking to make his Lok Sabha debut from Ernakulam while sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been pitted against former governor Kummanam Rajasekharan of BJP in Thiruvananthapuram.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as they bagged 66 seats out of these 116 spread across 14 states and Union Territories in 2014 general election, while the Congress and its alliance partners won 27, and the rest went to other opposition parties and Independents.
About 18.56 crore voters are eligible for voting in this phase and the Election Commission has set up 2.10 lakh polling booths/stations and has made elaborate security arrangements.
In the first two phases, election was held to 91 and 96 seats on April 11 and April 18 respectively. Elections are being held in seven phases and with the completion of third phase, the election process will be completed in southern states.
Lok Sabha elections phase 3: Kerala CM in queue to cast vote
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan queues up to cast his vote at a polling booth in RC Amala Basic UP School in Pinarayi in Kannur district.
Lok Sabha elections phase 3: Decked up polling stations in Chhattisgarh
All seats in Kerala, Gujarat, Goa go to polls today
All constituencies of Kerala (20), Gujarat (26) and Goa (2) will vote in a single phase today.
Voting to begin at 7 AM, preparations underway
Voting in 116 constituencies across 15 states will begin shortly at 7 AM. Preparations at polling stations underway.