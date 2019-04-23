Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3: Voting begins in 116 constituencies, PM Modi to cast vote from Ahmedabad shortly

Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting began at 7 am on Tuesday as 116 constituencies across 15 states go to polls in the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to turn up in large numbers and exercise their franchise. He paid a visit to his mother in Gandhinagar in Gujarat and is expected to cast his vote from Ahmedabad shortly.

Voting is underway in all constituencies in Gujarat, Goa, and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.

The BJP faces a strong challenge in Uttar Pradesh, as the third phase of Lok Sabha elections will be fought in the “Yadav belt”, and Chhattisgarh, where the Congress swept to victory in the assembly elections just four months ago, winning 68 of 90 seats, reducing BJP to just 15.

In Kerala, the contest is primarily between the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, Congress-led United Democratic Front and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

In Karnataka, the BJP seems to have their noses ahead in many of the 14 seats going to the polls even though it faces a tough challenge from the Congress-JD-S combine. With the completion of the third phase, the election process will be completed in southern states.