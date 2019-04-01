Lok Sabha elections: Stage all set in Tripura; 23 in fray for two seats

With the deadline of scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections over in Tripura, the stage is now set for the forthcoming General Elections with 23 candidates in the poll fray from the two Lok Sabha seats in the state – West Tripura and East Tripura (ST Reserved). As many as 26,05,325 voters are scheduled to exercise their franchise rights across 3324 polling stations.

West Tripura constituency, which is an unreserved seat, has got Congress candidate Subal Bhowmik, BJP’s Pratima Bhowmik, IPFT’s Narendra Chandra Debbarma and CPI (M)’s Shankar Prasad Dutta among the major candidates. While CPI (M) candidate Shankar Prasad Dutta is sitting MP, the West Tripura seat has been occupied by communist candidates since 1992.

Late Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev won for two terms from West Tripura constituency. Dev earlier served as Union Minister of State for Tourism and Communications in the Rajiv Gandhi government. He became union minister of State for Steel (Independent Charge) in 1991 after winning from the West Tripura seat. The seat has been represented by CPI (M) leaders since 1992 by Samar Choudhury, Badal Choudhury, Khagen Das and Shankar Prasad Dutta.

On the other hand, in East Tripura, ten candidates are in the poll fray including sitting MP Jitendra Chaudhury, BJP candidate Rebati Mohan Tripura, IPFT’s Brishaketu Debbarma and Congress candidate Prajna Debburman. Jitendra Chaudhury is a CPI (M) candidate and has got good footing in his constituency but he would be contesting with Prajna Debburman from Tripura’s Manikya dynasty. Both Prajna and BJP candidate Rebati Mohan Tripura are first timers in Lok Sabha election, which makes it tough for them.

The East Tripura seat has been won by Left candidates since 1952 except two terms in between when Late ‘Maharaja’ Kirit Bikram Kishore won from the seat in 1989 and Bibhu Kumari Devi who won in 1991. Kirit Bikram and Bibhu Kumati Devi were parents of incumbent Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debburman. With a history of Parliamentarians in the royal family, political analysts see good prospects for Prajna Debburman in the East Tripura constituency this year.

“Tripura’s royal family gave Parliamentarians for several terms and there is good acceptance of the royal descendants among common people. There is good prospect for Prajna Debburman in East Tripura seat. Subal Bhowmik, who is contesting from West Tripura this year, is a former vice president of BJP. He has got good prospects too,” political watcher Tapas Dey said.

However, the CPI (M) has claimed that they have been winning the two Lok Sabha seats of Tripura consecutively for the last few terms and would repeat the victory spree this year since people are dissatisfied with BJP government in the centre.

CEO Sriram Taranikanti informed that central security personnel are being deployed for confidence building among voters in different parts of the state. “They were deployed in area domination, patrolling and other confidence-building measures in different parts of the state”, he said. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Tripura Police Arindam Nath said 40 companies of central paramilitary forces would be deployed in Tripura in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 11.

Meanwhile, Tripura’s ruling alliance partners BJP and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) have staged candidates against each other for the Lok Sabha polls this year. Both parties have tried to tone it down saying they would engage in a “friendly fight”. But IPFT president and East Tripura candidate NC Debbarma said BJP could have never made it to power in Tripura had not IPFT joined hands with them.