Lok Sabha polls: 63% voting in sixth phase; BJP candidate attacked in Bengal, Cong alleges booth capturing in Haryana

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections saw 63 per cent voting on Sunday, with 80 per cent voters participation in West Bengal where sporadic incidents of violence were reported.

In the national capital, where political heavyweights like Congress leaders Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken and Union minister Harshwardhan were in fray, 60.02 per cent voters exercised their franchise. Haryana, where voting took place on all ten seats, saw 63 per cent voting, while 60 per cent turnout was recorded in Madhya Pradesh, 65 per cent in Jharkhand, 59 in Bihar and 54 in Uttar Pradesh.

Despite high turnout, violence plagues voting in Bengal

Like in the previous phases of polling, TMC-ruled West Bengal witnessed violence in several areas including West Midnapore in the sixth phase also. In Ghatal, BJP candidate Bharti Ghosh was attacked by locals when she was visiting her polling station. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that in the garb of deploying central forces, BJP workers and RSS activists are being pushed into the state. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, all the seats that went to polls in West Bengal on Sunday were all secured by TMC.

Peaceful voting in Delhi amid AAP allegations against BJP

Delhi witnessed over 60 per cent turnout, down from 65 per cent in 2014. Aam Aadmi Party’s South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha accused BJP workers of casting bogus votes in Sangam Vihar. Chadha alleged that the BJP workers have colluded with the police and are casting their ballots repeatedly after removing indelible ink.

“BJP workers are moving around in a polling booth in Sangam Vihar in BJP scarves, a person voted four times. We identified 8-10 such people and caught one red-handed,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. He claimed that these tactics are being used by his BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri.

Booth capturing charge, skirmishes in Haryana

Around 63 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana, where there were reports of minor skirmishes from some parts, including Fatehabad, Nuh in Mewat, Sirsa and Gurgaon between supporters of political parties.

Congress candidate from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda Sunday alleged that Haryana minister Manish Grover indulged in booth capturing as Haryana went to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

“Only a candidate or an election agent can enter the polling booth. We learnt that Cabinet minister Manish Grover was also entering the booth with armed men and nobody from the district administration or Election Commission did not take any action. We have appealed to the EC to register a criminal case against Manish Grover and his men on charges of booth capturing. We shall not allow the murder of democracy,” Deepender Hooda said.

Bihar sees 59% turnout, clashes between two groups

Eight seats in Bihar also went to polls in the sixth phase, recording estimated 59.38 per cent turnout. All of these seats were secured by the BJP-led NDA in 2014. In Sheohar constituency, Shivendra Kishore, a man in his early 30s, succumbed to a bullet injury that he had received when a homeguard accidentally fired his gun while cleaning it at a polling station. An FIR has been lodged in this connection and the homeguard arrested, Sheohar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rakesh Kumar said.

In West Champaran seat, a clash broke out between two groups, shortly after local MP and BJP candidate Madan Jaiswal reached a polling station. One of Jaiswal’s bodyguards fired in the air, following which the groups dispersed.

EVM glitches in Uttar Pradesh, poll official beaten up

Over 54 per cent polling was reported till 6 pm in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Of the 14 constituencies that went to polls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP had won 13 in 2014, with Azamgarh being the only exception.

The big guns who were in the fray included Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from Azamgarh, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi from Pilibhit and Varun Gandhi from Sultanpur.

“In Azamgarh, a presiding officer was removed following complaints by SP workers, and a report has been sought from the district magistrate,” state Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwar Lu informed PTI. The officer said there were complaints about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPAT devices, and the machines have been replaced.

Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand see peaceful voting process

Coming to Madhya Pradesh, eight seats went to polls on Sunday, which recorded 59.96 per cent turnout. Rajgarh recorded the highest polling at 68.15 per cent, followed by Vidisha at 65.31 per cent and Guna, from where Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking re-election, at 64.80 per cent. While seven of these seats were won by the BJP in 2014, the Guna constituency was won by the Congress.

Bhopal constituency saw a riveting contest between BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur and Congress veteran Digvijay Singh. ANI reported that Singh failed to cast his vote from his constituency. “Yes I couldn’t go to vote to Rajgarh and I regret it. Next time I will register my name in Bhopal,” Digvijaya Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

In Jharkhand voters of Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum (ST) constituencies voted to decide the fate of 67 candidates in Sunday’s election. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress are part of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and his family members cast their votes in Jamshedpur constituency. A 106-year-old woman, Pupalata Pal, voted at a booth in Rajkiya Kanya Uchh Vidyala in Chaibasa under Singhbhum constituency.