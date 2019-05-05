When you are sick, you need it: Shashi Tharoor on BJP’s ‘khichdi govt’ jibe

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe of Opposition trying to form a “Khichdi” government, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Sunday said that it will “resoundingly cure” the nation’s “political sickness” by showing the door to the BJP, PTI reported. “When BJP supporters speak of ‘mahamilawat’ or say another coalition government would be a ‘khichdi’, I respond that when you are sick, you need khichdi!” Tharoor said.

“I have no doubt that the country will resoundingly cure our nation’s political sickness by showing the door to the BJP by the 23rd of May,” he added.

While addressing a poll rally in Koderma, Modi had said that the opposition’s ‘mission mahamilawat’ is keen to form a “khichdi” government at the Centre, the strings of which will remain in the hands of the Congress. The BJP has been continuously attacking the Congress over its bids to form a national coalition to take on the saffron party at the centre.

Tharoor in an interview to PTI said that there will be a new coalition government at the Centre with the Congress as its fulcrum when the Lok Sabha poll results will be out. “Narendra Modi and his party are clearly experts in the politics of misrepresentation and peddling a divisive and jingoistic narrative, which is all they have to offer given their disastrous record in office,” the former Union minister said.

Responding to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the party is headed towards a victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Tharoor said that the current mood of the nation is overwhelmingly in favour of the Congress and this has been a source of great optimism and infectious energy for the party’s ranks. “At an ideological level, our idea of an inclusive India, one where all voices matter equally and are heard is in stark contrast to the idea of India that our present political masters have put forward, one where some voices come first and others are beyond comprehension,” the former under-secretary of the United Nations said.

Tharoor is contesting for a third term in the Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram which polled on April 23.