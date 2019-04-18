Lok Sabha Elections 2019, 10 points: PM Modi urges youngsters to head out and vote

Advertising

The second phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections began Thursday, with 95 constituencies spread across 12 states and one Union Territory going to polls. Polling began at 7.00 am and will commence by 6.00 pm in most constituencies. However, timings vary for the North-Eastern states and areas affected by Left-wing extremism.

Here are the top 10 points that you need to know

1) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the country’s youth to cast their vote in the ongoing second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. “Dear Citizens of India, Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise. I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote!” he tweeted.

2) Congress president Rahul Gandhi, too, urged the people to vote for Nyay. He tweeted, “When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay. Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by Demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion.”

Advertising

3) The 12 states which are voting today are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Puducherry is the sole Union Territory that is voting in this phase. Apart from the Lok Sabha, simultaneous voting is also underway for 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha and 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

4) The Election Commission had earlier cancelled polling in Vellore, which was to go on polls today, after DMK candidate and party treasure Duraimurugan’s son Kathir Anand’s home was raided and a huge amount of cash was seized. And polling in East Tripura constituency has been deferred from April 18 to April 23 over security concerns.

5) Among the southern states voting today, Tamil Nadu will see voting in 38 out of the 39 seats. In Karnataka, out of the 38 constituencies, only 14 are going to polls. In Maharashtra, 10 of the 48 seats will see voting, while in Uttar Pradesh, only 8 will vote in this phase. In Bihar, out of total 40 seats, only 5 seats are going to polls.

Follow LIVE updates

6) Among the high profile candidates in fray are Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi, BJP’s Hema Malini and Tejaswi Surya, and Congress’ Sushil Kumar Shinde and Karti Chidambaram.

7) At 9 am, the five seats in Assam saw an average polling percentage of 11.61, with Silchar seat (13.29%) registering the highest.

8) In Bangalore, where the average voting percentage was around 55 per cent in 2014, may see another poor turnout this time around. At 9 am, the polling percentage in three Lok Sabha seats in the capital was 5.41 per cent (Central), 6.39 per cent (North), 9.23 per cent (South).

8) In Solapur, a pregnant woman and her husband cast their vote in Nehru Nagar and in J&K, a newly married couple arrived at polling station in Udhampur in their wedding attire.

9) Voting is underway amid tight security in Jammu and Kashmir in two Lok Sabha seats – Srinagar and Udhampur.

10) The Lok Sabha elections will take place in 7 phases. The first phase of polling was on April 11, 2019.