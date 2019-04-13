People who don’t listen to a sanyasi ‘get his sins’: Sakshi Maharaj

Sitting BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, who is contesting again from the seat, on Friday stoked a row after he said at a public meeting in Unnao that people who do not listen to a sanyasi “get his sins”.

In a purported video shared on social media, Sakshi Maharaj is heard saying at a public meeting, “Ek sanyasi aapke darwaaje par aaya hai, aur ek sanyasi jab kisi ke darwaaje par aata hai, vyakhya maangta hai, koi baat yaachna karta hai, agar uski baat nahi maani jaati hai… Toh sanyasi grihasthi ke punya le jaata hai, aur apne paap de jaata hai. Shastra mein likha hai. Shastro ki baat keh raha hun. Isliye koi daulat maangne ke liye nahi aaya hun. Zameen jaydaad maangne ke liye nahi aaya hun. Kuch aur vastu padaarth maangne ke liye nahi aaya hun. (A sanyasi has come to your door. And when a sanyasi comes to your door, asks for an explanation and makes a request. If you don’t listen to him, then the sanyasi takes the good deeds of the family and gives his sins to you. This is written in the scriptures, I am talking about the scriptures. I have not come to ask you for your money, property or anything else.)”

Contacted by The Indian Express, Maharaj denied that he made the comments. “Aisa kuch maine nahi bola. Maine kahin aur se bhi suna, pata nahi TV pe kya aa raha hai. Main apne chunaav mein laga hun. Aisa kuch maine nahi bola (I have not said anything like this. I have also heard from somewhere. I don’t know what is being shown on TV. I am busy with the election.),” he said on Friday evening over the phone. Maharaj is contesting from Unnao once again and had won the seat in 2014 for the BJP. Unnao goes to polls on April 29 in the fourth phase.