Debar terror accused Sadhvi Pragya from contesting Lok Sabha elections, Tehseen Poonawalla writes to EC

Political activist Tehseen Poonawalla Thursday moved the Election Commission urging it to debar Malegaon terror blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

“I would humbly request the Election Commission of India to take further necessary steps to uphold the Model Code of Conduct 2019 and take appropriate action against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and debar her from contesting elections. A candidate accused with terror links must not be permitted to contest elections,” Poonawalla said in his letter to the poll watchdog.

Poonawalla’s complaint came a day after BJP fielded Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh. Bhopal will vote on May 12.

I have filed a complaint with the #ElectionCommission to not allow #SadhviPragyaSinghThakur ji from contesting the #LokSabhaElections2019 as she is a terror accused. Hardik Patel a riot accused was also prevented by the EC.

— Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) April 18, 2019

Facing trial for her alleged role in the blast that left six dead and 101 injured, Thakur is currently out on bail. She has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for conspiring and abetting a terror act, and also faces charges ranging from murder to criminal conspiracy.

“BJP is fielding a terror accused as a candidate in Bhopal. Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has spent nine years in jail and now is out on bail since 2017 on health grounds. Her medical reports which were submitted in Court exhibited that she is suffering from breast cancer and is infirm, that she cannot walk without support, nonetheless she is now contesting elections, this is clearly indicated misrepresentation and forged ground of her bail,” he further wrote in the letter.

Meanwhile, the kin of a deceased victim in the 2008 Malegaon blast case has approached a Mumbai special court seeking that accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur should be barred from contesting elections as the trial is still in progress. The court has directed her to file a reply.

A Hindu hardliner, she has been fielded against Singh who the BJP calls a Hindu-baiter. This sets the stage for a highly polarising battle in Bhopal.

In first remarks as the party candidate, Thakur called the contest a “dharma yudh” and accused her Congress rival of equating saffron with terror. “Mei bhagwa ko samman dila ke rahungi (I will ensure saffron’s dignity is restored),” she said, adding “all conspiracies against me have failed”.