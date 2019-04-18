Toggle Menu
Debar terror accused Sadhvi Pragya from contesting Lok Sabha elections, Tehseen Poonawalla writes to EChttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-sadhvi-pragya-tehseen-poonawalla-election-commission-terror-accused-5682779/

Debar terror accused Sadhvi Pragya from contesting Lok Sabha elections, Tehseen Poonawalla writes to EC

Facing trial for her alleged role in the Malegaon terror blast that left six dead and 101 injured, Thakur is currently out on bail. Poonawalla's complaint came a day after BJP fielded Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh.

Sadhvi Pragya, accused in the Malegaon terror blast case, should be banned from contesting Lok Sabha elections, Tehseen Poonwalla wrote to EC
Bhopal: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur arrives at the Madhya Pradesh BJP headquarters in Bhopal, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Political activist Tehseen Poonawalla Thursday moved the Election Commission urging it to debar Malegaon terror blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

“I would humbly request the Election Commission of India to take further necessary steps to uphold the Model Code of Conduct 2019 and take appropriate action against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and debar her from contesting elections. A candidate accused with terror links must not be permitted to contest elections,” Poonawalla said in his letter to the poll watchdog.

Poonawalla’s complaint came a day after BJP fielded Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh. Bhopal will vote on May 12.

Facing trial for her alleged role in the blast that left six dead and 101 injured, Thakur is currently out on bail. She has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for conspiring and abetting a terror act, and also faces charges ranging from murder to criminal conspiracy.

READ | Accused in Malegaon terror blast case, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is BJP’s candidate from Bhopal

Advertising

“BJP is fielding a terror accused as a candidate in Bhopal. Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has spent nine years in jail and now is out on bail since 2017 on health grounds. Her medical reports which were submitted in Court exhibited that she is suffering from breast cancer and is infirm, that she cannot walk without support, nonetheless she is now contesting elections, this is clearly indicated misrepresentation and forged ground of her bail,” he further wrote in the letter.

Meanwhile, the kin of a deceased victim in the 2008 Malegaon blast case has approached a Mumbai special court seeking that accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur should be barred from contesting elections as the trial is still in progress. The court has directed her to file a reply.

Explained | The case against BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya

A Hindu hardliner, she has been fielded against Singh who the BJP calls a Hindu-baiter. This sets the stage for a highly polarising battle in Bhopal.

In first remarks as the party candidate, Thakur called the contest a “dharma yudh” and accused her Congress rival of equating saffron with terror. “Mei bhagwa ko samman dila ke rahungi (I will ensure saffron’s dignity is restored),” she said, adding “all conspiracies against me have failed”.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 LS election 2019: I am your man in Delhi, have right to seek 26 lotus from people of Gujarat, Modi says
2 Mayawati terms EC anti-Dalit; says NYAY is a Congress 'jumla'
3 BJP hiring goons from Assam to terrorize voters in East Tripura seat: CPI (M)