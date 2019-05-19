When are the 2019 Lok Sabha elections results?

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The Lok Sabha elections came to a close on Sunday, with over 61 per cent turnout recorded in the last phase of polls in 59 seats, which also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi.

Exit poll results, which were released after the seventh phase of voting on Sunday, expected the BJP-led NDA to make a comeback for a second successive term. Most of the surveys gave NDA over 300 seats, while Congress-led UPA is expected to settle between 140-160 seats.

The results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which were held between April 11 and May 19, will be declared on May 23, ten days before the term of the current House expires. Counting of votes will begin at 6 am, with postal ballots being counted first.

Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country this year. An average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How to Check Live Lok Sabha Election Counting Results Online

This was the first general election where voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units were used at all polling booths. One can check the live counting results via the official website of the Election Commission as well as indianexpress.com.