Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Date: In 2014, the BJP bagged a majority of its own by winning a staggering 282 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. The majority mark is 272. The Congress, on the contrary, fell to its lowest ebb as it was reduced to mere 44 seats. However, the recent victories in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh provided momentum to the Congress while infusing a sense of uncertainty in the ruling BJP. In a bid to take control of the narrative, the BJP-led government introduced 10 per cent quota for the general category poor and also brought a populist Budget to appease the lower middle class and farming community. Besides, the party’s thrust was on national security after the Pulwama terror attacks and the Balakot airstrike. The Opposition, meanwhile, continued to target the government over farm sector distress, joblessness and the Rafale jet deal.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Date

The results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which are being held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, will be declared on May 23, ten days before the term of the current House expires. This was the first general election where voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units were completely deployed. The two-month-long political battle involved close to 90 crore voters.

Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule: Phase I

The first phase of elections for the 17th Lok Sabha registered a moderate turnout. Voting took place in 91 seats across 20 states. Two people were killed in Andhra Pradesh in poll related violence. There were charges of rigging in West Bengal during voting.

Phase I Number of Constituencies 91 Start Date of filing candidature 18 Mar 2019 Last Date of filing candidature 25 Mar 2019 Last Date of withdrawal of candidature 28 Mar 2019 Date of Poll 11 Apr 2019 Date of Counting / Result 23 May 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule: Phase II

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections saw over 66 percent of voters exercising their franchise. While West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout with 75.27 percent, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest with 43.37 percent. The voting took place in 95 constituencies across 11 states and one union territory.

Phase II Number of Constituencies 97 Start Date of filing candidature 19 Mar 2019 Last Date of filing candidature 26 Mar 2019 Last Date of withdrawal of candidature 29 Mar 2019 Date of Poll 18 Apr 2019 Date of Counting / Result 23 May 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule: Phase III

An overall 64.66 percent polling was recorded across 15 states and union territories as the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha elections came to an end. Complaints of EVMs malfunctioning were also reported from various seats in Kerala, Karnataka, and Bihar.

Phase III Number of Constituencies 116 Start Date of filing candidature 28 Mar 2019 Last Date of filing candidature 04 April 2019 Last Date of withdrawal of candidature 08 April 2019 Date of Poll 23 Apr 2019 Date of Counting / Result 23 May 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule: Phase IV

Amid violence in West Bengal and Odisha, the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections recorded 64 percent voter turn out. With 76.47 percent, West Bengal recorded the highest turnout of voters among the nine states that went to polls in this phase. Seventy-one parliamentary constituencies voted in the fourth phase.

Phase IV Number of Constituencies 71 Start Date of filing candidature 02 April 2019 Last Date of filing candidature 09 April 2019 Last Date of withdrawal of candidature 12 April 2019 Date of Poll 29 April 2019 Date of Counting / Result 23 May 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule: Phase V

Fifty constituencies will to polls for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Phase V Number of Constituencies 50 Start Date of filing candidature 10 April 2019 Last Date of filing candidature 18 April 2019 Last Date of withdrawal of candidature 22 April 2019 Date of Poll 06 May 2019 Date of Counting / Result 23 May 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule: Phase VI

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections will see 59 constituencies going to polls on May 12.

Phase VI Number of Constituencies 59 Start Date of filing candidature 16 April 2019 Last Date of filing candidature 23 April 2019 Last Date of withdrawal of candidature 26 April 2019 Date of Poll 12 May 2019 Date of Counting / Result 23 May 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule: Phase VII

The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 19. Fifty-nine seats will go to polls in this phase.

Phase VII Number of Constituencies 59 Start Date of filing candidature 22 April 2019 Last Date of filing candidature 29 April 2019 Last Date of withdrawal of candidature 02 May 2019 Date of Poll 19 May 2019 Date of Counting / Result 23 May 2019

Lok Sabha Constituencies List

Elections for the 543 Lok Sabha seats are being held in seven phases. In the last General Elections, BJP had won 282 seats while the Congress was reduced to just 44 constituencies. Among the regional parties, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had won 34 seats, AIADMK 36, Shiv Sena and Biju Janata Dal 18 each, TDP 15 and TRS 10.

How to Check Live Lok Sabha Election Counting Results Online

The 17th Lok Sabha election results will be declared on May 23. You can check the live counting results via the official website of the Election Commission as well as indianexpress.com.

Steps to access results on EC’s official website

1. Open the Election Commission of India’s official website, https://eci.gov.in/

2. Click on the menu on top-left of the page

3. Click on General Election 2019 under the Election tab

4. Click on Results, and you will get the full result page – http://eciresults.nic.in/

Lok Sabha Election FAQ

Here is how you can vote in Indian elections 2019

You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and electronic voting machines (EVM).

What is the voting process at polling booth?

# The polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof.

# The official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).

# You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth.

