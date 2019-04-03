BJP drops sitting Mumbai MP Kirit Somaiya as candidate, names rebel Cong MLC to take on Sonia

In a freshly released list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dropped its sitting MP from Mumbai North East, Kirit Somaiya as candidate and fielded rebel Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh to take on Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli. The saffron party released the names of six candidates for seats in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Advertising

In the latest BJP list, well-known Bhojpuri actor and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav has been pitted against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh, while Prem Singh Shakya will contest from Mainpuri against Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Click here for more election news

Congress leader Gandhi is the sitting Lok Sabha member from Rae Bareli which has for decades been believed to be a Congress bastion. She was first elected from the seat in 1999.

Dinesh Singh was known to be close to the Gandhi family and was the party’s strong hand in the district before he joined the BJP in April last year.

After joining the BJP, the Uttar Pradesh government had withdrawn a criminal case filed against him in 2013 for blocking the Sultanpur-Rae Bareli Highway and throwing traffic out of gear during a violent protest.