Re-polling at seven booths in Kerala on Sunday after confirmation of bogus voting

Seven polling booths in Kerala will witness re-polling for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday after the state Election Commission (EC) confirmed instances of bogus voting in these booths on April 23 when the state went to the ballot.

Advertising

The booths are located in Thrikaripur in Kasaragod district, Kunnirikka, Pilathara and Thaliparambu neighbourhoods of Kannur district. While the EC ordered re-polling in three booths on Thursday, four more booths were added to the list today.

Nullifying the April 23 voting in these booths, the EC said polling would be held again from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday. The decision to hold re-polling was made after taking into account reports submitted by the returning officers on instances of bogus voting.

Three workers of the ruling CPI(M), including a panchayat member, and three of the Congress-led UDF were found by the Election Commission to have engaged in bogus voting during the polls on April 23. The EC ordered police cases to be registered against all of them. Fake voting was confirmed with the help of the webcast machinery present in the booths.