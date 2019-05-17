Toggle Menu
Re-polling at seven booths in Kerala on Sunday after confirmation of bogus votinghttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-re-polling-at-seven-booths-in-kerala-on-sunday-after-confirmation-of-bogus-voting-5733893/

Re-polling at seven booths in Kerala on Sunday after confirmation of bogus voting

The booths are located in Thrikaripur in Kasaragod district, Kunnirikka, Pilathara and Thaliparambu neighbourhoods of Kannur district. While the EC ordered re-polling in three booths on Thursday, four more booths were added to the list today.

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: Here are all the details
After the Election Commission confirmed instances of bogus voting, seven polling booths in Kerala will witness repolling. 

Seven polling booths in Kerala will witness re-polling for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday after the state Election Commission (EC) confirmed instances of bogus voting in these booths on April 23 when the state went to the ballot.

The booths are located in Thrikaripur in Kasaragod district, Kunnirikka, Pilathara and Thaliparambu neighbourhoods of Kannur district. While the EC ordered re-polling in three booths on Thursday, four more booths were added to the list today.

Nullifying the April 23 voting in these booths, the EC said polling would be held again from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday. The decision to hold re-polling was made after taking into account reports submitted by the returning officers on instances of bogus voting.

Three workers of the ruling CPI(M), including a panchayat member, and three of the Congress-led UDF were found by the Election Commission to have engaged in bogus voting during the polls on April 23. The EC ordered police cases to be registered against all of them. Fake voting was confirmed with the help of the webcast machinery present in the booths.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Modi press conference LIVE updates: PM diverts question to Amit Shah, says BJP will be back in power
2 'Miss you, papa': Tej Pratap miffed after not being allowed to speak at Bihar rally
3 Nallakannu and Kakkan: Being incorruptible and old-fashioned in Tamil Nadu