Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to campaign in Gujarathttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-rahul-priyanka-gandhi-uttar-pradesh-narendra-modi-azam-khan-congress-bjp-live-updates-5675999/
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to campaign in Gujarat
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader created controversy after he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada at a rally in Rampur. Later, Khan said that he was not referring to actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada in his election speech.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday will lead the party’s campaign in three states, starting with a public meeting in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Later, Gandhi is scheduled to address rallies in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar and Nanded district of Maharashtra.
BJP president Amit Shah is also in Gujarat where he is scheduled to address rallies in Gir Somnath and Banaskantha district.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign for the party in UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra today. Follow LIVE updates here.
BJP has zero tolerance towards terrorists: Yogi Adityanath
Addressing a public gathering in Odisha's Rourkela city, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his party has zero tolerance towards terrorists. He also said that Congress and BJD party has adopted a soft approach towards terrorism and Naxalism.
Using religion in political speeches: SC to examine Election Commission's power
Supreme Court to examine tomorrow what the Election Commission is entitled to do in case of speech by political leaders on religious lines.
Supreme Court to examine tomorrow what the Election Commission is entitled to do in case of speech by political leaders on religious lines. Expresses concern why EC was not taking any action @IndianExpress
‘Draupadi of Rampur’ being disrobed: Sushma draws Mahabharata analogy over Azam Khan’s remarks
Referring to Azam Khan's alleged derogatory remarks against actor and BJP leader Jaya Prada, Sushma Swaraj asked Mulayam Singh not to make "the mistake of staying silent like Bhishma." READ MORE HERE
Chandigarh: Kirron Kher’s adopted village cries for help, MP claims Rs 1.68 cr spent
Non-functional street lights, narrow lanes with cow dung, pits filled with slush...Welcome to Sarangpur village. READ MORE HERE
Jaya Prada reacts
BJP Lok Sabha candidate Jaya Prada said that she wasn’t surprised over Azam Khan’s purported remarks directed at her. She further said that Khan shouldn’t be allowed to contest elections as there wouldn’t be any space for women in a democracy if he wins.
“It isn’t new for me. You might remember that I was a candidate from his party in 2019 when no one supported me after he made comments against me. I’m a woman and I can’t even repeat what he said. I don’t know what I did to him that he is saying such things…He shouldn’t be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There’ll be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you’ll be satisfied? You think that I’ll get scared & leave Rampur? But I won’t leave,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Jaya Prada: He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There'll be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you'll be satisfied? You think that I'll get scared & leave Rampur? But I won't leave pic.twitter.com/85EuDaoZd8
A day after Azam Khan’s stoked a controversy with his ‘khaki underwear’ remark, an FIR was filed against the former Samajwadi Party leader on Monday at a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahabad. READ MORE HERE
Azam Khan creates a stir
Samajwadi Party senior leader Azam Khan on Sunday allegedly made derogatory remarks against BJP's Rampur Lok Sabha candidate, Jaya Prada.
At a public rally with party president Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders on the dais, Khan allegedly commented on Jaya Prada’s association with the RSS and said, “What is the difference between you and me? People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and the people of India. It took you 17 years to understand her true face. But I realised in 17 days… that she wears khakhi underwear,” he said. READ MORE HERE
Begusarai: Kanhaiya in the balance, but caste could again outweigh class here
With approximately 23 per cent of its 19.50 lakh voters Bhumihars, the upper caste that Kanhaiya belongs to, Begusarai has among the highest concentration of this group in Bihar. READ MORE HERE
Why EC frowned on DD coverage: BJP got 160 hours in a month, Congress 80
The matter of DD News and its coverage of the Lok Sabha elections was first raised by the Congress in a memorandum to the EC on April 1. The Congress had alleged that DD News was giving preferential treatment to the BJP. READ MORE HERE
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh is like an elephant riding a cycle with the ‘chowkidaar’ as the target. Speaking at an election rally at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, “Today the elephant is riding the cycle to target chowkidar.” Elephant and cycle are the party symbols of BSP and SP respectively.
He also said, “Only the voice of the powerful is listened to in this world. No one listens to the ones who cry. The pledge that we have taken to create a new India will be strong and effective as well.”
Meanwhile, twenty-one political parties on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to increase the number of EVMs randomly verified using their Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). The Opposition leaders who addressed a joint press conference in New Delhi demanded that 50 per cent EVMs should be verified against the paper trial.
BJP has zero tolerance towards terrorists: Yogi Adityanath
Addressing a public gathering in Odisha's Rourkela city, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his party has zero tolerance towards terrorists. He also said that Congress and BJD party has adopted a soft approach towards terrorism and Naxalism.
Using religion in political speeches: SC to examine Election Commission's power
Supreme Court to examine tomorrow what the Election Commission is entitled to do in case of speech by political leaders on religious lines.
Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Agra shortly
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Agra, Uttar Pradesh to address a public meeting.
Congress President @RahulGandhi will be in Agra, Uttar Pradesh to address a public meeting. Watch him live on our social media handles.
FB: https://t.co/nX8RdNUP9b
YT: https://t.co/g2POk7bvU1 pic.twitter.com/AiwuojSf8q
— Congress (@INCIndia) April 15, 2019
‘Draupadi of Rampur’ being disrobed: Sushma draws Mahabharata analogy over Azam Khan’s remarks
Referring to Azam Khan's alleged derogatory remarks against actor and BJP leader Jaya Prada, Sushma Swaraj asked Mulayam Singh not to make "the mistake of staying silent like Bhishma." READ MORE HERE
Chandigarh: Kirron Kher’s adopted village cries for help, MP claims Rs 1.68 cr spent
Non-functional street lights, narrow lanes with cow dung, pits filled with slush...Welcome to Sarangpur village. READ MORE HERE
Jaya Prada reacts
BJP Lok Sabha candidate Jaya Prada said that she wasn’t surprised over Azam Khan’s purported remarks directed at her. She further said that Khan shouldn’t be allowed to contest elections as there wouldn’t be any space for women in a democracy if he wins.
“It isn’t new for me. You might remember that I was a candidate from his party in 2019 when no one supported me after he made comments against me. I’m a woman and I can’t even repeat what he said. I don’t know what I did to him that he is saying such things…He shouldn’t be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There’ll be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you’ll be satisfied? You think that I’ll get scared & leave Rampur? But I won’t leave,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
FIR filed against Azam Khan
A day after Azam Khan’s stoked a controversy with his ‘khaki underwear’ remark, an FIR was filed against the former Samajwadi Party leader on Monday at a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahabad. READ MORE HERE
Azam Khan creates a stir
Samajwadi Party senior leader Azam Khan on Sunday allegedly made derogatory remarks against BJP's Rampur Lok Sabha candidate, Jaya Prada.
At a public rally with party president Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders on the dais, Khan allegedly commented on Jaya Prada’s association with the RSS and said, “What is the difference between you and me? People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and the people of India. It took you 17 years to understand her true face. But I realised in 17 days… that she wears khakhi underwear,” he said. READ MORE HERE
Begusarai: Kanhaiya in the balance, but caste could again outweigh class here
With approximately 23 per cent of its 19.50 lakh voters Bhumihars, the upper caste that Kanhaiya belongs to, Begusarai has among the highest concentration of this group in Bihar. READ MORE HERE
Why EC frowned on DD coverage: BJP got 160 hours in a month, Congress 80
The matter of DD News and its coverage of the Lok Sabha elections was first raised by the Congress in a memorandum to the EC on April 1. The Congress had alleged that DD News was giving preferential treatment to the BJP. READ MORE HERE
Amit Shah's schedule for today