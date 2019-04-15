Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to campaign in Gujarat

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday will lead the party’s campaign in three states, starting with a public meeting in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Later, Gandhi is scheduled to address rallies in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar and Nanded district of Maharashtra.

BJP president Amit Shah is also in Gujarat where he is scheduled to address rallies in Gir Somnath and Banaskantha district.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party senior leader Azam Khan created a controversy on Sunday after he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada at a rally in Rampur. Later, Khan said that he was not referring to actor and in his election speech. He also reportedly said that he will not contest polls if proven guilty.