‘No ACCHE DIN’: Rahul Gandhi urges voters to vote ‘wisely for soul of India’

"No JOBS. DEMONETISATION. Farmers in Pain. GABBAR SINGH TAX. Suit Boot Sarkar. RAFALE. Lies. Lies. Lies. Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

As polling for Phase 1 began in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi reminded voters of “No ACCHE DIN” and appealed to them to cast their ballot “wisely” for the “soul of India”.

Referring to promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before assuming power in 2014, Gandhi reminded voters that instead of jobs and Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of people, the BJP government has given them “no jobs, distrust, violence, hate and fear”.

“No 2 Crore JOBS. No 15 Lakhs in Bank A/C. No ACCHE DIN. Instead: No JOBS. DEMONETISATION. Farmers in Pain. GABBAR SINGH TAX. Suit Boot Sarkar. RAFALE. Lies. Lies. Lies. Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear,” the Congress chief posted on Twitter.

He added, “You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely.”

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Prime Minister called upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. “I especially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers,” the tweet further read.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections sets in motion a highly-anticipated political contest in what is seen to be a showdown between Modi and the Opposition led by Gandhi.

Voting is also Simultaneously being held for Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and some seats in Odisha.

 

