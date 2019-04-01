Post-poll alliance ‘absolutely’ possible, job no.1 is to defeat PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Exuding confidence that the Opposition is “united” in defeating the Narendra Modi-led government, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that a post-poll alliance is “absolutely” possible after the parliamentary elections. “A post-poll alliance is absolutely possible after the Lok Sabha elections as all the opposition parties are united in defeating the BJP,” the Congress leader told news agency PTI.

Advertising

Stating that the “job no.1” is to defeat Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi said, “For the entire opposition, the job number one is to defeat Mr Narendra Modi and save Democracy and the Constitution. To stop the BJP from destroying India’s institutions and its social fabric. To stimulate growth, propel economy, create jobs, ensure harmony, and address injustice and inequality. In this, we are all united.”

Asked about the possibility of a post-poll alliance of opposition parties, the Congress leader said, “Yes, absolutely”. “It is the people of India who are standing up to counter Mr Modi,” he added.

On the differences within the opposition ranks and allegations that the party was not putting up a united fight, Gandhi said, “Secular formations are in place in various states and the BJP will face ‘strong’ opposition candidates all over India.”

“There is an understanding among all opposition parties that the BJP has to be defeated in the interest of the country. The BJP is attacking and destroying our institutions. It has played havoc with our economy. It has hurt India. It has to be fought in nation’s interest,” he added.

The Congress supremo also said alliances were formed across the country to oust the saffron party. “In UP, there is an alliance. Congress is not part of that alliance but there is an alliance. In Maharashtra, there is an alliance. In Jharkhand, there is an alliance. In Jammu and Kashmir, there is an alliance. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, there is an alliance. Where isn’t there an alliance?” he asked.

When asked about Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party’s refusal to ally with the Congress, Gandhi said, “It’s okay. Congress will build its ideology and roots in UP. We will fight our battle. The entire nation is united against the BJP.”