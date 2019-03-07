Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi kicks off Congress’ campaign in Punjab

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday launched its party’s poll campaign in Punjab with a rally in Killi Chahlan Village of Moga district. The rally was initially named as ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Hindustan’, as a tribute to CRPF men killed in Pulwama attack, but was later renamed to ‘Mission 13’.

At the rally, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is also expected to launch a debt relief scheme for landless farmers and farm labourers, which the government claims will benefit 2.85 lakh people in the state.

Read | Rafale deal: This govt’s job is to make things disappear, says Rahul Gandhi on ‘stolen documents’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address BJP workers via video conference in North Goa today. BJP president Amit Shah will also address party workers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later in the day.