Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi kicks off Congress’ campaign in Punjab
Elections 2019 LIVE updates: In Punjab, CM Captain Amarinder Singh is also expected to launch a debt relief scheme for landless farmers and farm labourers, which the government claims will benefit 2.85 lakh people in the state.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday launched its party’s poll campaign in Punjab with a rally in Killi Chahlan Village of Moga district. The rally was initially named as ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Hindustan’, as a tribute to CRPF men killed in Pulwama attack, but was later renamed to ‘Mission 13’.
At the rally, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is also expected to launch a debt relief scheme for landless farmers and farm labourers, which the government claims will benefit 2.85 lakh people in the state.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address BJP workers via video conference in North Goa today. BJP president Amit Shah will also address party workers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later in the day.
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on Rafale deal
"PM Modi should tell the country why he changed the Rafale contract," Rahul Gandhi said during the rally in Moga. He further alleged that the Rafale contract was changed to benefit industrialist Anil Ambani.
Modi should hold debate with me on TV: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi: PM Modi should hold a debate with me in front TV camera 15 minutes.
Watch: Rahul Gandhi in Moga
Watch: Rahul Gandhi addresses a public gathering in Moga
All promises made by Congress are being fulfilled: Amarinder Singh
All promises made by the Congress party before polls are being fulfilled especially for farmers and landless, the Punjab CM said at Moga.
"We are creating jobs for youths, as an educated youth gets frustrated after not getting jobs and then he takes the wrong path," he said.
Rahul Gandhi is the next PM of India: Punjab CM
We will win all 13 seats in Punjab but the current wave in the country suggests that Rahul Gandhi is the next PM of India: Punjab CM
Fourth phase of loan waiver to be conducted today: Capt Amarinder
Earlier, the Punjab CM through a tweet informed that the fourth phase of the Karza Mafi (loan waiving scheme) will be conducted in Moga today.
"The scheme has received huge response & has proven to be a reviving force for the state’s agriculture," he had said
I feel very happy to share that we will be conducting 4th phase of #KarzaMafi tomorrow in the presence of @RahulGandhi I invite you all to be a part of this special occasion. The scheme has received huge response & has proven to be a reviving force for the state’s agriculture. pic.twitter.com/Xvcrx8ApLS
Earlier today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday stepped up his attack at the Centre a day after Attorney General K K Venugopal told the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal were “stolen” from the Defence Ministry. Addressing the press, he said that while the media has been “warned of probe in Rafale deal”, there is no probe against “those involved in the scam”, and alleged that the government is manipulating institutions to save Prime Minister Modi. READ MORE
PM Modi to address BJP workers in Goa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address BJP workers via video conference in North Goa today.
Amit Shah to address booth workers in MP, Chhattisgarh
BJP national President Amit Shah will be addressing booth worker conferences in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh today.
Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public rally in Moga today where he will address critical issues like unemployment, agrarian crisis and the achievements of Congress governments, the party informed.
Congress President @RahulGandhi Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public rally in Moga today where he will address critical issues like unemployment, agrarian crisis and the achievements of Congress governments. pic.twitter.com/sRNFH8AgHr
On Wednesday, PM Modi addressed public meetings in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. While speaking at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram, Modi lashed out at the opposition parties saying "they neither want a strong India nor a strong-armed force".
"They have a competition- who will abuse Modi most. Some abuse me & my family, some mock my poverty, some abuse my lower caste origins. Now one Congress leader talks of killing Modi but I'm not bothered, I'm here to do my work," he said.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah who was in Telangana said that for the first time Pakistan feels that terrorism will not work. "They are now compelled to arrest (terrorists) and curb that (terrorism)…The reason for that is our leader Narendra Modi has demonstrated political will,” Shah was quoted as saying by PTI.
Capt Amarinder Singh meets Rahul Gandhi
'The optimism in the air is indescribable as both of us prepare to attend the 4th Phase of the Karza Rahat Scheme in Moga today', Punjab CM tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal
Earlier today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday stepped up his attack at the Centre a day after Attorney General K K Venugopal told the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal were “stolen” from the Defence Ministry. Addressing the press, he said that while the media has been “warned of probe in Rafale deal”, there is no probe against “those involved in the scam”, and alleged that the government is manipulating institutions to save Prime Minister Modi. READ MORE
