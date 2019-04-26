Engine trouble on flight to Patna forced us to return to Delhi, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday tweeted that an engine trouble on a flight to Patna forced him to return to Delhi mid-way. In a video post on Twitter, Gandhi said, “Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashtra) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience,” he wrote.

Aviation regulator DGCA ordered a probe into the incident.

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address a public rally in Bihar’s Samastipur at 10:30 am, but due to the engine trouble in his flight, the programme has been delayed. After Samastipur, Gandhi is scheduled to address rallies in Odisha’s Balasore and Maharashtra’s Sangamner.

In April last year, Gandhi had said a New Delhi-Hubli special flight (VT-AVH) carrying him and four others suffered “unexplained technical failures” midair, and that the matter should be probed as “intentional tampering” could not be ruled out. The aircraft had landed in Hubli on the third attempt.