Toggle Menu
Engine trouble on flight to Patna forced us to return to Delhi, tweets Rahul Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-rahul-gandhi-congress-chopper-issue-patna-delhi-5695674/

Engine trouble on flight to Patna forced us to return to Delhi, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address a public rally in Bihar's Samastipur at 10:30 am but due to the engine trouble in his flight, the public rally has been pushed back. He apologised for the trouble and inconvenience caused.

Engine trouble on flight to Patna forces Rahul Gandhi to return to Delhi
Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video: “Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashtra) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience”. (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday tweeted that an engine trouble on a flight to Patna forced him to return to Delhi mid-way. In a video post on Twitter, Gandhi said, “Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashtra) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience,” he wrote.

Aviation regulator DGCA ordered a probe into the incident.

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address a public rally in Bihar’s Samastipur at 10:30 am, but due to the engine trouble in his flight, the programme has been delayed. After Samastipur, Gandhi is scheduled to address rallies in Odisha’s Balasore and Maharashtra’s Sangamner.

In April last year, Gandhi had said a New Delhi-Hubli special flight (VT-AVH) carrying him and four others suffered “unexplained technical failures” midair, and that the matter should be probed as “intentional tampering” could not be ruled out. The aircraft had landed in Hubli on the third attempt.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Shrouded in secrecy, Sunil Jakhar didn’t know that Manshahia was joining
2 Rebel AAP MLA, who was supporting PEP’s Khaira in Bathinda, joins Congress
3 Disqualify Alpesh Thakor as MLA, Congress writes to Gujarat Assembly Secy