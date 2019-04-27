'Let me tell you what it means to be good brother...': Rahul, Priyanka engage in sibling banter

A rare moment of sibling banter between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on display when both of them bumped into each other at Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur airport. Both were headed to different directions to attend their respective meetings in the politically crucial state on Saturday.

Advertising

In the video posted by the Congress president on Facebook, Rahul is seen pulling the leg of his sister by saying how she gets to travel in big helicopters when she has to travel small distances. On the other hand, Rahul said, he is flying in small helicopters when he has to travel for a long duration.

“Let me tell you. Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. I’m doing massive, massive long flights and going in a little helicopter like that, squeezed up. And my sister is doing short flights, and is going in a big helicopter…,” Rahul said, with his arm wrapped around his younger sister, before adding, “But I love her.”

Priyanka, who is the party’s eastern UP incharge, quickly responded saying, “That is not true. That’s not true. I had one hour flight.”

Some moments of brother and sister from busy schedules. Love , affection all in one photo @priyankagandhi @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/rajuxv3kMC — UP East Youth Congress (@IYC_UPEast) April 27, 2019

Subsequently, both were seen obliging the airport ground staff’s request for photographs.

While Rahul addressed a public meeting in UP’s Raebareli, Priyanka held a roadshow in Unnao. After Raebareli, Rahul is scheduled to address two different public meetings in Amethi, while Priyanka will address a rally in Barabanki along with a roadshow, and another public rally in Dewa.