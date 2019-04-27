Toggle Menu
‘Let me tell you what it means to be good brother…’: Rahul, Priyanka engage in sibling banterhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-rahul-gandhi-bumps-priyanka-campaigning-congress-uttar-pradesh-5697841/

‘Let me tell you what it means to be good brother…’: Rahul, Priyanka engage in sibling banter

Rahul and Priyanka, who is the UP east general secretary, met at Kanpur airport in the day while they were in the mid of their scheduled public rallies. Rahul shared a video on his Facebook profile, which he captioned 'Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport!'

'Let me tell you what it means to be good brother...': Rahul, Priyanka engage in sibling banter
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are seen engaging in sibling banter. (Source: UP East Youth Congress/ Twitter)

A rare moment of sibling banter between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on display when both of them bumped into each other at Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur airport. Both were headed to different directions to attend their respective meetings in the politically crucial state on Saturday.

In the video posted by the Congress president on Facebook, Rahul is seen pulling the leg of his sister by saying how she gets to travel in big helicopters when she has to travel small distances. On the other hand, Rahul said, he is flying in small helicopters when he has to travel for a long duration.

“Let me tell you. Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. I’m doing massive, massive long flights and going in a little helicopter like that, squeezed up. And my sister is doing short flights, and is going in a big helicopter…,” Rahul said, with his arm wrapped around his younger sister, before adding, “But I love her.”

Priyanka, who is the party’s eastern UP incharge, quickly responded saying, “That is not true. That’s not true. I had one hour flight.”

Subsequently, both were seen obliging the airport ground staff’s request for photographs.

While Rahul addressed a public meeting in UP’s Raebareli, Priyanka held a roadshow in Unnao. After Raebareli, Rahul is scheduled to address two different public meetings in Amethi, while Priyanka will address a rally in Barabanki along with a roadshow, and another public rally in Dewa.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Wanted to say Maulana Azad instead of Jinnah: Shatrughan on his 'slip of tongue'
2 Punjab: The mysterious case of ‘injured’ Taksali leaders
3 EC directs Delhi police to file FIR against Gautam Gambhir for rally without permission