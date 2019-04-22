People’s court will prove ‘lotus brand chowkidar’ is indeed thief: Rahul Gandhi

Hours after expressing regret to the Supreme Court for making statements in connection with the Rafale order, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the people’s court, on May 23, will prove that the “lotus brand chowkidar” is indeed a thief.

Advertising

Gandhi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, “May 23 ko janata ki adaalat mein faisla hokar rahega ki kamalchaap chowkidar hi chor hai. Nyay hokar rahega. Gareebon se lootkar ameer mitron ko laabh dene vale chowkidar ko sazaa milegi.” (On May 23, it will be decided in the people’s court that the ‘lotus brand chowkidar’ (kamalchap chowkidar) is indeed the thief. Justice will be done. The chowkidar who has looted from the poor and profited his rich friends will be punished.)

Click here for more election news

Gandhi, Monday, expressed regret and clarified to the Supreme Court for “incorrectly attributing” a remark to the contentious Rafale deal.

The Supreme Court, on April 10, rejected the government’s objections to maintainability of the petitions seeking a review of its Rafale judgment and allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking the review.

Advertising

In this context, Gandhi had said, “Supreme Court ne clear kar diya hai ki chowkidarji ne chori karwai.” (Supreme Court has made it clear that chowkidarji got the theft done.)

The apex court had sought an explanation from the Congress chief after BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi filed a contempt petition, seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against him.

In his undertaking to the top court on Monday, Gandhi said the remark was made in the “heat of the political campaigning” and it was misused by his opponents.

The results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23.

(With PTI inputs)