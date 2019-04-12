BJP’s Sunday special: Distributing pamphlets across city in support of Girish Bapat

Advertising

In an attempt to reach out to each and every voter, the BJP’s Pune unit has decided to undertake a special drive on Sunday to distribute pamphlets across the city and appeal to voters to choose the party candidate for Pune Lok Sabha seat, Girish Bapat.

Elaborating on the BJP’s campaign plans, its legislator Medha Kulkarni said, “The party has held election rallies already and it is reaching out to voters extensively through road shows. We have been able to cover most of the gardens, laughter clubs, mahila mandals and housing societies to appeal to voters”. The party has also organised meetings with associations of traders, hoteliers and other business communities, she said.

On Thursday, the city BJP unit called a meeting of all members in the local civic bodies and urged them to reach out to voters.

Kulkarni said that the cadre of BJP, Shiv Sena and other alliance partners were working together for the victory of the BJP candidate. “This alliance will continue in the state assembly elections as well. We will accept the decision of the party for the assembly elections…” she said.

The BJP leader said the ongoing development works in the city “reflect the performance of the party” in the last five years.