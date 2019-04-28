‘Voters in urban areas should come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise’: Pune DC

The campaigning for Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies ended on Saturday. The stage is set for polling on April 29. The poor turnout for Pune Lok Sabha seat on April 23 is a matter of concern in the district. The election office has come under the scanner.

In an interview to Indian Express, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, also the district election officer, appeals to voters, especially in urban areas of Maval and Shirur, to turn out in large numbers on polling day.

Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls on April 29. What is your appeal to the voters?

My appeal to voters in urban as well as rural areas is to come out of their homes and exercise their franchise on polling day. We are especially requesting people in urban Hadapsar and Pimpri-Chinchwad to turn out in large numbers to vote. It has been our experience that the urban population is generally apathetic and don’t come out in large numbers. In contrast, rural voters come out in decent numbers. We are, therefore, making a request to urban voters to come forward and vote.

The BJP has alleged that the NCP has attempted to “terrorise” voters in Maval. Your comment.

I am to yet to receive a formal complaint. We will inquire and take stern action in the matter if we come across any such incident.

The BJP has urged election officials to ask “outsiders” to leave Maval and Shirur constituencies after campaigning ended on Saturday.

There is a clear rule that “outsiders” cannot stay put in a particular constituency after the campaigning has ended. We will take appropriate action in the matter.

In Pune seat, the voting percentage has dipped. What efforts have been taken to increase the voting percentage in Maval and Shirur seats?

In Pune seat, the turnout was low. It has been this way in the past too. We have made strong efforts to reach out to voters through our election machinery in Shirur and Maval seats. We have also set up help desks to guide voters about their booths. For the differently-abled, we have set up special ramps at all polling stations. Our election officials personally help elderly and ailing voters. We are also setting up exclusive polling booths for women. In short, we have made efforts and have set up facilities to encourage people to vote in large numbers.

Have election officials held meetings with members of cooperative housing societies to seek their help to increase voting?

No. We have held meetings of volunteers and have set up electoral literacy clubs.

Have you taken help from members of Ganesh mandals and self-help groups to increase the voting percentage?

No. We have taken help from volunteers and other stakeholders such as colleges and NGOs. Basically, we have sought help from neutral bodies, those not associated with political parties or groups.

People are saying that they have hardly seen election staff going around and urging people to come out and vote. Your comment.

This is not true. Election staff have reached out to people in a bid to persuade them to vote.

In case of missing names or problems in finding names, who should voters contact?

They can contact AROs (assistant returning officers), booth level officers, or deputy election officials.

What appeal have you made to industrial units, shops and educational institutions?

We have appealed to industrial units and colleges to remain shut on polling day. If industries are fearing losses, then they should give a few hours of leave to their staff to go and vote.