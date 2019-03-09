BJP released JeM chief from jail in 1999, Congress won’t bow down to terrorism: Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday blamed the BJP government of 1999 for releasing Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar to Pakistan and asserted that the grand old party does not “bow in front of terror”.

Advertising

Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Haveri district, Gandhi said, “Let Modi make me understand who sent Masood Azhar from Indian jail to Pakistan… I have a small question for Modi. Who killed CRPF jawans? What is the name of JeM chief? His name is Masood Azhar,” the Congress chief said, adding that it was the BJP government that released JeM chief Masood Azhar from jail.

“Why are you not speaking about it. Why are you not saying that the person who killed CRPF jawans was sent to Pakistan by BJP… Modiji we are not like you. We don’t bow in front of terror. Make it clear to people to India who sent Masood Azhar,” he said.

“Didn’t you send (then Union minister) Jaswant Singh and your National Security Advisor (Ajit Doval) on the same flight? Did you forget that your (party’s) government sent this person from India’s jail to Kandahar(in Afghanistan)?” he asked.

The terror outfit has claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces, killing 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama on February 14.

Pakistan-based Azhar was released by India in exchange of passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC-814 in 1999 during the Vajpayee government.

Advertising

Gandhi further accused Modi of being corrupt and said that he was fooling the nation with schemes like “Make in India, Stand Up India and Sit Down India”. He also announced that the Congress-JDS alliance will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state together and was confident of a victory.

With inputs from PTI