‘BJP will suffer a major setback’: Priyanka Gandhi reveals Congress’ Uttar Pradesh strategy

Congress UP east general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Wednesday revealed that the party has fielded candidates in a few Lok Sabha seats with the sole intention of eating into the BJP vote share.

“My strategy is very clear. Congress will win on the seats where our candidates are strong,” Priyanka told news agency ANI.

“Where our candidates are slightly lightweight, they will cut into BJP’s vote share,” she added.

Priyanka claimed that the BJP will fare poorly in Uttar Pradesh. “The BJP will suffer a major setback in Uttar Pradesh. It will lose very badly,” Priyanka said.

Replying to a question on whether the Congress would harm the SP-BSP-RLD alliance chances, she said: “Not at all.”

“We are only contesting the elections for peoples’ welfare and our ideology. Only Narendra Modi is worried about who will be the next prime minister,” she added.

Rae Bareli, where Priyanka was campaigning today, will vote on May 6 in the fifth phase of polling.

(With ANI inputs)