Lok Sabha elections 2019: Post-note ban, some MPs report more ‘cash in hand’

Two years after demonetisation and Modi government’s consistent push for cashless transactions notwithstanding, 11 of the 16 sitting BJP MPs who are seeking re-election to Lok Sabha from Gujarat have declared more “cash-in-hand” in their nomination affidavits as compared to five years ago during the 2014 General Election.

The quantum of jump in “cash-in-hand” among BJP MPs is high as 100 per cent. Among the Congress candidates who are re-contesting the Lok Sabha election, the rise in “cash in hand” as per their election affidavits is as high as 3,900 per cent.

Election Commission officials say that the term “cash-in-hand” used by the candidates in their affidavits refer to the actual cash held by them.

BJP MP from Junagadh, Rajesh Chudasma, who is re-contesting from the same seat, has seen the highest percentage rise in the quantum of cash he personally holds. In his 2014 poll affidavit, Chudasma had declared that he was Rs 40,000 “cash-in-hand”. This year, the amount has increased to Rs 80,099 — a jump of 100.24%. As per his affidavit, the amount of cash held by his wife also saw a similar jump in the last five years.

BJP MPs Darshanaben Jardosh (Surat) and Devusinh Chauhan (Kheda) have also shown their cash holdings rise by over 85% — from Rs 1,47,950 to Rs 2.75 lakh — and 75% — Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000, respectively.

BJP MP Poonam Maadam has also shown her cash holding jump from Rs 73,125 to Rs 1,26,507 — an increase of 73%.

The other BJP MPs whose “cash-in-hand” has increased are Vinod Chavda (20%), Dipsinh Rathod (44%), Naranbhai Kachhadiya (25%), Jaswantsinh Bhabhor (7%), Ranjanben Bhatt (44%), Mansukh Vasava (50%).

Not only that, the highest amount of cash held by a BJP MP is Rs 11.1 lakh — Mohan Kundariya (Rajkot). However, in the last five years, Kundariya’s cash holding has dropped by 16% —from Rs 13.22 lakh in his 2014 poll affidavit.

During the same five-year period — 2014-2019 — BJP MP from Bhavnagar, Bhartiben Shiyal, saw her cash holding rise by only Rs 5, while those of MPs like Dr K C Patel saw no rise at all. Notably, in the affidavits declared by the candidates, BJP MP Parbhubhai Vasava (Bardoli), CR Patil (Navsari), Mohan Kundariya (Rajkot) and Dr Kirit Solanki (Ahmedabad-West) all saw their respective “cash-in-hand” decrease in the range of 95 to 16%.

“Though I have not analysed the cash-in-hand of the candidates, the amount held by the BJP candidates will be small. Today, there will be hardly any family who will not keep Rs 50,000 cash in their homes.

Secondly, as it is holiday season, people usually keep cash handy,” said BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya when quizzed about the rise in cash held by BJP MPs after demonetisation.

Similarly, among the Congress candidates who are re-contesting the Lok Sabha election, the “cash-in-hand” of Somabhai Patel (Surendranagar) has seen the highest increase — from Rs 10,000 in 2014 to Rs 4 lakh in 2019. Similarly, the cash held by Paresh Dhanani, the Congress candidate from Amreli and Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly, saw a rise of over 55% to Rs 11.65 lakh.

Pankti Jog, the Gujarat coordinator for Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) that routinely analyses affidavits of candidates said that the rise in “cash” held by BJP MPs and others show that the BJP government’s push for cashless economy does not seem to be working at the highest level.

“In the past, the government had claimed that digital transactions through Paytm and other online wallets would be adopted for all transactions even in shops as small as those serving tea. However, if there is a growth in quantum of cash held by the candidates, it only shows the need for cash and cash transactions. I say so, because contesting candidates have to pay by cheque for any expenses that is beyond Rs 10,000 and if their cash holdings have risen, it only shows how cash is having an upper hand and the “Digital India” campaign of the government has not been as effective as it is claimed to be,” Jog added.