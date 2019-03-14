Lok Sabha elections 2019: Politicians to celebrities, PM Modi appeals to all to encourage vote

In a series of tweets and a blog post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to senior politicians and celebrities from various sectors to encourage people to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “A vote signifies the willingness to contribute to the development trajectory of the nation. By voting, people connect themselves with the country’s dreams and aspirations,” he wrote.

Tagging senior politicians across the political spectrum besides personalities from several sectors, including media, sports and industry, Modi tweeted, “I appeal to @RahulGandhi, @MamataOfficial, @PawarSpeaks, @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @yadavtejashwi and @mkstalin to encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric.”

He also reached out to actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Mohan Lal and Nagarjuna Akkineni in separate posts on Twitter. In a reference to the 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna, Modi told Aamir and Salman Khan, “It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country.” Click here for more election news

The Prime Minister shared a link where people can register as voters and also posted messages for leading media personalities. He said not exercising the right to vote should create “anguish” among people who do not turn up at polling stations. “Would you want a situation where something happens in the country that you disapprove of and you are forced to think — because I did not go vote that day, this unfortunate situation has arisen and the nation is suffering,” he wrote in his blog.

“The last few elections, in various states and at the Centre, have witnessed record turnout. Continuing this encouraging trend, I urge my fellow Indians to vote in record numbers in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” he wrote.

Modi also tweeted a Facebook post written by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on corruption. Attacking the Gandhi family, Jaitley said if a forensic audit of their “capital creation” is conducted, the facts will speak for themselves. Referring to a report on a web portal on “unjust enrichment of the extended Gandhi family”, Jaitley said while conventionally many may have relied on straightway corruption through bribery, a new methodology has now been established.

“Wheeler-dealers and fly-by-night operators give you the privilege of ‘sweetheart deals’. With very little investment, windfall profits are thrust on a few privileged ones to enable them to create a capital…

Political equity’ results in buying goodwill. It enables you to influence decisions,” said Jaitley, who heads the BJP’s publicity committee for the upcoming elections.