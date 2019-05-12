Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi casts vote in Delhi, says ‘love is going to win’

After casting his vote in New Delhi Sunday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Narendra Modi saying “love is going to win”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi used hatred, we (Congress) love. And, I think love is going to win,” he told reporters.

Gandhi, clad in his trademark white kurta-pyjama, was accompanied by Congress Lok Sabha candidate Ajay Maken to the polling booth, which was a walking distance from his Tughlaq Lane residence. Maken is contesting from the New Delhi constituency against BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi and AAP’s Brijesh Goyal.

Gandhi also said, ” There are four issues in this election, these are not our issues but people’s issues. And most important among these is of unemployment. Then, condition of farmers, demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax (mocking GST), corruption and the Rafale issue.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also said that BJP will face defeat this election. ” people are “angry and distressed” and will convey their sentiments through voting,” she said.

Interacting with reporters after exercising her franchise, the senior party leader said, it was “very clear that the BJP government is going”.

Adding that the results will be witnessed especially in Uttar Pradesh, she said, “Modiji, instead of talking about real issues, has been talking about random things. And, now, they will express their anger against this government through voting.”

There are seven Lok Sabha seats in New Delhi and polling is also underway in six other states and 52 constituencies in the sixth phase.