PM Modi targets Congress over ‘Hindu terror’, says party labelled ‘peace-loving’ community as terrorists

Targeting the Congress over ‘Hindu terror’ tag, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the party of levelled “peace-loving Hindus as terrorists” and humiliated “our years’ old culture in front of the world”.

Advertising

Launching the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Maharashtra at a public rally in Wardah, Modi said the Congress coined the term ‘Hindu terror’.

The Prime Minister said the Congress is scared of fielding candidates in seats where majority population dominates. His barb was apparently directed at Congress chief

Rahul Gandhi, who will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad constituency in Kerala, besides Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Modi said the Hindu community has “never committed any acts of terror” and that the Congress “should not be forgiven” for denting its image.

जिसको कांग्रेस ने आतंकवादी कहा है वो अब जाग चुका है। शांतिप्रिय हिंदू समाज को, पूरे विश्व को परिवार मानने वाले हिंदू समाज को आतंकवादी कह दिया। इसी के कारण वो मैजोरिटी से भागकर माइनॉरिटी वाली सीट में शरण लेने के लिए मजबूर हो गए हैं: पीएम मोदी #IndiaSaysNaMoAgain — BJP (@BJP4India) April 1, 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates

Citing the verdict in the Samjhauta Express blast case, Modi said it has exposed the conspiracy of the Congress which had “coined the term Hindu terror”. Last month, a special court in Panchkula acquitted all four accused in the blast case including Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand. The court concluded that the NIA “failed to prove the charge of conspiracy” in the blast case that left 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, dead in February 2007. The blast took place near Panipat in Haryana when the train was on its way to Attari, the last railway station on the Indian side

Click here for more election news

आप मुझे बताइये जब आपने हिन्दू आतंकवाद शब्द सुना तो आपको गहरी चोट पहुंची थी की नहीं। हजारों साल के इतिहास में हिन्दू कभी आतंकवाद करे ऐसी एक भी घटना नहीं है। अंग्रेजी इतिहासकारों ने भी कभी हिन्दू हिंसक हो सकता है इस बात का जिक्र तक नहीं किया: पीएम मोदी #IndiaSaysNaMoAgain — BJP (@BJP4India) April 1, 2019

BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have accused the Congress of ‘vilifying the Hindu community’ for political gains after the court’s clean chit to the accused in the Samjhauta blast case.

In a rally Sunday, Amit Shah alleged that the Congress had “committed the sin” of linking the Hindu religion with terrorism and demanded that the opposition party and its president Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of the country.