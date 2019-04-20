In Etah, PM Modi calls SP-BSP friendship ‘farzi’, says it will fall apart on May 23

Ratcheting up his attack on the SP-BSP alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday termed the friendship between both parties as ‘farzi’ (fake) and said it will fall apart the day election results are announced on May 23.

While speaking at a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah, PM Modi said, “You all remember the friendship that was struck during the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh that came to an end with the announcement of the results and turned into rivalry,” referring to the Congress-SP alliance during the 2017 assembly polls.

“The farzi dosti of ‘bua’ and `babua’ will also end the same way. The date of this friendship has also been fixed. May 23, Thursday, this ‘farzi dosti’ (fake friendship) will fall apart,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi targetted the alliance and said, “By doing politics in the name of the poor they have only increased their own bank balances. Only the flags of the SP and the BSP are different, their intentions are the same.” He claimed that at the time when ‘bua’ (Mayawati) was in power, corruption was at a high, while under ‘babua’s’ (Akhilesh) government, atrocities towards Dalits increased at a fast rate.

At a joint election rally with Samajwadi Party’s Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday in Mainpuri, BSP chief Mayawati said that Yadav was a real leader of the “backward” unlike PM Modi, who claims to be the leader of the “backward” but is a “nakli (fake).” Sharing the same stage, both the leaders had given a message to their supporters that they were no longer enemies.

The bitterness between SP and BSP started more than two decades before, in 1995, when Mayawati was allegedly attacked by Samajwadi Party workers while she was staying at the Lucknow guest house.

Mayawati, however, did talk about the 1995 “Guest House incident” and said, “I know people must be wondering why I have come here to campaign for Mulayam Singh ji despite the State Guest House case. In the interest of the country, public and party, sometimes we have to take such difficult decisions. Keeping this thought and seeing the present circumstances in the country, we have decided to contest this election in alliance with the SP in Uttar Pradesh.”

At the rally, Mulayam Singh Yadav started his speech by welcoming Mayawati. He said, “I am very glad that Mayawati and I are on one stage after a long time. And we will have to stay on the same stage.”

Uttar Pradesh votes in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Etah will go on polls in the third phase on April 23.

(With PTI inputs)