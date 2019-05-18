Campaigning ends, all set for polling in Chandigarh: 36 candidates in the fray, 6,46,084 people to vote

As election campaign ended on Friday, now all eyes are on voters. As many 6,46,084 voters will decide the fate of 36 candidates on Sunday. Out of them, nine candidates are female.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-returning officer Mandip Singh Brar said that out of the total voters, there are 3,41,640 male voters and 3,04,423 female voters. Twenty-one are transgenders.

There are a total of 17,598 voters in the age group of 18-19 years and 3,157 voters with disability.

There are 597 polling booths and 191 polling stations in all. The number of sensitive booths has been increased to 230. The Election Department, Chandigarh, has appointed 12 assistant returning officers and 60 sector officers for a transparent election process in the city.

It was stated that all the EVM and VVPAT machines have been prepared and sufficient reserve machines have also been kept to conduct the polls. A strong room has also been created in CCET, Sector 26. The officer said that sufficient manpower, including the presiding officer, polling officers and sector officers has also been given hands-on training for the smooth conduct of elections. As of now, 645 electronically transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), 1,254 election duty certificates and 530 postal ballots have been distributed.

Around 2,900 police personnel will be deployed in the city. After a vulnerability mapping was done, the number of sensitive booths has been increased from 212 to 230 booths now.

Chandigarh SSP Nilambari Jagadale said three-tier security arrangements have been made and security forces have been deployed for the smooth conduct of elections by the police. She added that special deployment of forces has been done in the colony areas, and alert teams have been formed to meet any emergency. Apart from this, around every police station, a patrolling party has been made available.

Arrangements for voters with disabilities

Nodal officer Sandeep (phone no: 8437870707) has been appointed to facilitate the transportation facility for these voters. Any PwD voter can call the nodal officer or WhatsApp their details on the given number to avail the transport facility. Apart from this, every booth will have ramps, wheelchairs, volunteers, EVM with Braille to facilitate these voters.

First of its kind

* All women staff at three polling booths and a polling booth completely manned by persons with disabilities.

* As a unique initiative, three polling booths, MCM College, Sector 36; New Public School, Sector 18; and Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, will be manned by all women staff.

* A polling booth at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, will be manned only by persons with disabilities staff.