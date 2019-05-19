Elections 2019 Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: Polling for last lap begins amid tight securityhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-phase-7-live-updates-narendra-modi-bjp-congress-tmc-west-bengal-varanasi-5735294/
Elections 2019 Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: Polling for last lap begins amid tight security
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Phase 7 Voting Live News Updates: Besides this, bye-elections are also being held in Panaji, which was necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, and in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu.
Elections 2019 Phase 7 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections will begin on Sunday amid tight security in 59 constituencies across eight states, including Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election. Besides this, bye-elections are also being held in Panaji, which was necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, and in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu — Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram.
Polling is underway in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh. Besides this, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat in Chandigarh are also voting today. Over 10.01 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 918 candidates. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of polls.
In the last six phases, an average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise. The whole elections were spread over 38 days. Meanwhile, the embargo on the broadcast of exit polls will be lifted this evening after polling concludes at around 5 pm. The election results will be declared on May 23.
In final lap, BJP and gathbandhan woo smaller castes in eastern UP
As Uttar Pradesh votes in the seventh and final phase on Sunday, the fight may well rest on who wins the votes of the smaller castes. Among the constituencies that vote on Sunday are Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s former seat Gorakhpur.
With BJP determined to ward off a repeat, can caste maths hold out against Modi name? As Gorakhpur votes today, The Indian Express tracks a contest that could well define this election and UP politics. Read full story here
In Uttar Pradesh, the cynosure of all eyes will be on the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, where PM Modi had defeated his nearest rival AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal by a record 3.7 lakh votes in the 2014 elections. This time, Modi’s main challengers are Congress’s Ajay Rai and SP-BSP grand alliance’s nominee Shalini Yadav. Even before Modi, Varanasi had been a BJP stronghold, with the party retaining it consistently since 1991 except in 2004, when the Congress’s Rajesh Kumar Mishra had won.
Besides Varanasi, another seat that will be closely watched will be Gorakhpur, which was wrested by the SP-BSP alliance in bypolls last year. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has won the seat every time since 1998, has campaigned aggressively in Gorakhpur, where BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan Shukla.
West Bengal, where campaigning was curtailed by 20 hours following violence during BJP chief Amit Shah’s roadshow, will see voting in its capital Kolkata in the last phase. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee is seeking re-election from the Diamond Harbour seat. In Javadpur, the CPM has fielded lawyer and former Kolkata mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya against a Trinamool greenhorn, actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, and BJP’s Anupam Hazra, an expelled TMC MP. Basirhat Lok Sabha seat will see another star TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan locking horns with BJP’s Sayantan Basu.
