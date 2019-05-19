Elections 2019 Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: Polling for last lap begins amid tight security

Elections 2019 Phase 7 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections will begin on Sunday amid tight security in 59 constituencies across eight states, including Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election. Besides this, bye-elections are also being held in Panaji, which was necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, and in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu — Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram.

Polling is underway in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh. Besides this, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat in Chandigarh are also voting today. Over 10.01 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 918 candidates. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of polls.

In the last six phases, an average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise. The whole elections were spread over 38 days. Meanwhile, the embargo on the broadcast of exit polls will be lifted this evening after polling concludes at around 5 pm. The election results will be declared on May 23.