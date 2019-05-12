Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 6 polling Live Updates: Voting begins on 59 seats in seven states

Elections 2019 Phase 6 Voting LIVE Updates: A total of 59 seats in the seven states of Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), West Bengal (8 seats), Jharkhand (4 seats), Haryana (10 seats), Bihar (8 seats) and the national capital territory of Delhi (7 seats) will go to polls on Sunday in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The campaigning, which came to an end on Friday, saw charges flying thick and fast between rival political parties. Over the past week, PM Modi has labelled several allegations against Rajiv Gandhi, from calling him “bhrashtachari No. 1” to accusing the former PM of using INS Viraat for his “personal holiday trips”.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

In the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 45 of these seats, the Trinamool Congress 8, the Congress two and the Samajwadi Party and the LJP one seat each. Prominent candidates in the sixth phase include senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, boxer Vijender Singh, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and Atishi from AAP. In UP, the big guns who will be at the mercy of the ballot include Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from Azamgarh, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi from Pilibhit and Varun Gandhi from Sultanpur.

Coming to Madhya Pradesh, eight seats will go to polls. Bhopal constituency will see a riveting contest between BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur and Congress veteran Digvijay Singh. While Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking re-election from Guna, Union Minister Narendra Tomar, sitting MP from Gwalior, is seeking election from Morena Lok Sabha seat.