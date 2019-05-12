Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 6 polling Live Updates: Voting begins on 59 seats in seven states

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Phase 6 Voting Live News Updates: In Uttar Pradesh, the big guns who will be at the mercy of the ballot include Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from Azamgarh, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi from Pilibhit and Varun Gandhi from Sultanpur.

Elections 2019 Phase 6 Voting LIVE Updates: A total of 59 seats in the seven states of Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), West Bengal (8 seats), Jharkhand (4 seats), Haryana (10 seats), Bihar (8 seats) and the national capital territory of Delhi (7 seats) will go to polls on Sunday in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The campaigning, which came to an end on Friday, saw charges flying thick and fast between rival political parties. Over the past week, PM Modi has labelled several allegations against Rajiv Gandhi, from calling him “bhrashtachari No. 1” to accusing the former PM of using INS Viraat for his “personal holiday trips”.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 45 of these seats, the Trinamool Congress 8, the Congress two and the Samajwadi Party and the LJP one seat each. Prominent candidates in the sixth phase include senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, boxer Vijender Singh, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and Atishi from AAP. In UP, the big guns who will be at the mercy of the ballot include Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from Azamgarh, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi from Pilibhit and Varun Gandhi from Sultanpur.

Coming to Madhya Pradesh, eight seats will go to polls. Bhopal constituency will see a riveting contest between BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur and Congress veteran Digvijay Singh. While Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking re-election from Guna, Union Minister Narendra Tomar, sitting MP from Gwalior, is seeking election from Morena Lok Sabha seat.

Live Blog

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 6 polling: Here are the LIVE UPDATES

Jharkhand: Mock poll for Dhanbad

Madhya Pradesh: Polling officials prepare stations

Haryana Lok Sabha elections: Polling preparation underway in Sirsa

Phase 6: Eight LS constituencies in Bengal go to polls today

Eight Lok Sabha constituencies spread across five districts in West Bengal will go to polls in the sixth phase election on Sunday. In this phase, polling will be held in Jangalmahal area spread across Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts — a former Maoist hotbed in the state during the erstwhile Left Front government. Read more

Phase 6: 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh go to polls today

The sixth phase of election in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday will seal the fate of political heavyweights like SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Maneka Gandhi, state cabinet minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi among others. The 14 seats, all in eastern Uttar Pradesh, are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi.

Read more | Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh, Maneka among bigwigs in crucial phase 6

Good Morning! Welcome to our election LIVE blog. For latest updates, follow this space. 

Prominent candidates in the sixth phase include senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, boxer Vijender Singh, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and Atishi from AAP. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Compared to the election results of these 59 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2014, BJP had won 45 of these seats, the Trinamool Congress 8, the Congress two and the Samajwadi Party and the LJP one seat each among others.

