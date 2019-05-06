Elections 2019 Phase 5 voting LIVE Updates: 51 seats across 7 states at stake as polling beginshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-phase-5-voting-live-rahul-sonia-gandhi-rajnath-singh-bjp-amethi-rae-bareli-uttar-pradesh-rajasthan-bihar-jharkhand-west-bengal-ladakh-5711566/
Elections 2019 Phase 5 voting LIVE Updates: 51 seats across 7 states at stake as polling begins
Lok Sabha Election 2019 India Phase 5 Voting Live News Updates: The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress.
Election 2019 Phase 5 Voting LIVE Updates: Several important leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani, are in the fray in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will see voting across seven states in 51 constituencies.
Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand will go to polls, in addition to Ladakh and Anantnag constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first election in Ladakh division following its split from the Kashmir division earlier this year.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).
Voting will take place in 51 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, J&K. Follow LIVE Updates here
The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections will see voting across seven states in 51 constituencies today.
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 5 voting: The fifth phase will see voting in many high-profile seats. In Uttar Pradesh, both Rae Bareli and Amethi — constituencies which are traditional strongholds of Congress — will see a riveting contest, with the SP-BSP alliance lending their support to the party.
Sitting MP and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is seeking to defend his turf and win the Amethi seat for the fourth time. His main challenger is Union minister Smriti Irani, who brought down Rahul’s victory margin to just over a lakh in 2014. In Rae Bareli, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is pitted against former Congress leader Dinesh Pratap Singh, who switched to the BJP recently.
The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections will see voting across seven states in 51 constituencies today.