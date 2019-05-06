Elections 2019 Phase 5 voting LIVE Updates: 51 seats across 7 states at stake as polling begins

Election 2019 Phase 5 Voting LIVE Updates: Several important leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani, are in the fray in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will see voting across seven states in 51 constituencies.

Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand will go to polls, in addition to Ladakh and Anantnag constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first election in Ladakh division following its split from the Kashmir division earlier this year.

Lok Sabha polls Phase 5: Voting Process, Timings, and How to Find Polling Booth

The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).