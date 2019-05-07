Lok Sabha elections: Phase 5 sees 57.33 per cent turnout in Uttar Pradesh

The crucial phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh where Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are in the fray recorded a turnout of 57.33 per cent till evening on Monday.

“The turnout till 6 pm was 57.33 per cent as compared to 56.92 per cent in 2014,” Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwarlu told mediapersons at the end of polling that began at 7am.

Polling was held in 14 constituencies in the state and was peaceful, said Brahm Dev Tiwari, additional CEO, Uttar Pradesh. Two presiding officers were replaced after allegations on unfair practices, which were later found to be false, he said. Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj and Gonda constituencies voted on Monday.

The maximum 62.66 per cent voting was witnessed in Sitapur, while Lucknow recorded 53.94 per cent voting. Rae Bareli and Amethi witnessed 53.68 per cent and 53.20 per cent turnout respectively, officials said.

In Amethi’s Gauriganj area, an elderly woman alleged that the presiding officer forcefully made her vote for the Congress. “We found the allegation to be false, but we replaced presiding officer Shiv Prakash as allegations were levelled against him,” Tiwari said.

In Majhauli village of Fatehpur constituency, a woman alleged that the presiding officer made her vote for the BJP. “We found the allegation to be false here as well, but replaced the official, Prem Kumar,” said Tiwari.

Among early voters in the state capital included Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BSP supremo Mayawati, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, DGP OP Singh and Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar. The Union Home Minister is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

UP CEO L Venkateshwarlu said that around 10 villages boycotted polling initially but the residents agreed to vote after officials intervened and talked to them.

“In Kimhara village of Sitapur, residents decided to boycott voting, but they came around after officials briefed them about the importance of voting. In Banda city area and Muniya Mahol area, voting was boycotted over issue of drinking water. However, polling started after they were briefed by officials. People in Amethi’s Reba village also boycotted polls but resumed around 9am after official intervention,” the CEO said.

The Samajwadi Party complained to the CEO about their workers and polling agents being harassed at several places and about faulty EVMs resulting in low voting. They also complained that in Kaushambhi, several booths were captured by Jansatta Dal in Kunda Vidhan Sabha area.

On the SP’s complaint, CEO said, “We probed the complaints and found them false.”

In the 2014 election, the BJP won 71 seats in the state and secured 42.63 per cent of the votes, while its ally Apna Dal bagged two seats. The SP won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent while the BSP did not win any seat while securing 19.77 per cent of the votes. The Congress registered wins on two seats, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

