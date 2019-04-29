Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 4 Voting Live News: Polling begins in 71 constituencies across nine states; Mumbai, Begusarai to vote todayhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-phase-4-voting-live-update-bjp-congress-maharashtra-west-bengal-bihar-uttar-pradesh-madhya-pradesh-rajasthan-jharkhand-5699476/
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 4 Voting Live News: Polling begins in 71 constituencies across nine states; Mumbai, Begusarai to vote today
Lok Sabha Election 2019 India Phase 4 Voting Today Live News Updates: Of the 71 parliamentary constituencies, five seats in Bihar, 17 in Maharashtra, 13 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh each, six in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh each, eight in West Bengal, three in Jharkhand and one in Jammu and Kashmir are going to polls.
Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting LIVE News Updates: 71 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states are voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. While Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will vote for the first time this election season, Maharashtra and Odisha will see the final phase of polling.
Of the 71 parliamentary constituencies, five seats are in Bihar, 17 in Maharashtra, 13 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh each, six in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh each, eight in West Bengal, three in Jharkhand and one in Jammu and Kashmir are going to polls.
Campaigning for the fourth phase of the elections ended Saturday with candidates making a last effort to sway voters in favour of their parties. Among the key contestants in Maharashtra, actress Urmila Matondkar is contesting from North Mumbai constituency and Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt will battle it out from Mumbai North Central. In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from Kannauj while in West Bengal’s Asansol, singer and sitting MP Babul Supriyo of the BJP will lock horns with Trinamool Congress leader and veteran actress Moon Moon Sen.
You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and electronic voting machines (EVM). The polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof. The official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A). You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth. Read More
Visuals from a polling station in Asansol, West Bengal. Eight parliamentary constituencies in the state are voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
There were reports of EVM glitches at some polling booths in West Bengal leading to delay in commencing of voting. Voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur and at booth number 111 in Hamirpur.
Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections Monday. Singh is locked in a triangular contest with RJD’s Tanveer Hasan and young CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. He had won with a margin of over 1.4 lakh votes from Bihar’s Nawada Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, but has been shifted to Begusarai this time. He had publicly expressed his anguish over the shift but was placated by the central leadership with party president Amit Shah himself reaching out to him.
Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections begins. While Maharashtra and Odisha will witness the final round of polling in this phase, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will vote for the first time. Among the key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Salman Khurshid, Union Minister Babul Supriyo and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha.
Preparations on at the polling booths in the nine states ahead of the fourth phase of voting today.
Preparation underway at polling booth number 274, 275, 276, 277, 278, 279 and 280 at Saraswati Pathshala Industrial Inter College in Jhansi. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/IL49Bv6erV
Rajasthan: Preparation underway at polling booth number 107 at Vardhman Jain upper primary School, Mahamandir in Jodhpur parliamentary constituency. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/xhBLA864ZV
Ahead of the fourth phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Giriraj Singh offered prayers at Barahiya's Shaktidham. BJP's Singh faces CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar in the constituency.
Bihar: Union Minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh offered prayers at Barahiya's Shaktidham. pic.twitter.com/yS81rW6wVg
Mumbai: Visuals from polling station number 212-222 at Vibgyor School in Mumbai North West constituency where preparation ahead of voting is underway. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/CTA3M5Fnhf
Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog on the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. 71 constituencies across nine states in the country go to polls today. Preparations are going on at the polling booths as officials ready things for for today's voting. The voters have begun lining up outside the booths.
While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav is making his political debut against sitting MP and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath is the Congress candidate for the MP's Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat. Bihar's Begusarai will witness an electrifying contest where CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar take on BJP veteran Giriraj Singh.
In Mumbai North Central, sitting MP Poonam Mahajan will take on former MP Priya Dutt. While Dutt has managed to draw crowds after her brother Sanjay Dutt campaigned for her, there has been no massive groundswell of support in her favour. Meanwhile, in the BJP bastion of Mumbai North, Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar put up the most spirited campaign in the city against sitting BJP MP Gopal Shetty.
In Mumbai North West, which has the largest number of voters in the city and where former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam is contesting against sitting Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar, the Congress is hoping disgruntled Marathi votes will swing to its kitty, on the back of Raj Thackeray’s say-so, even though he did not campaign in this constituency.
The Congress, meanwhile, is also betting on itself to put up a good performance in Mumbai South where Milind Deora takes on sitting Sena MP Arvind Sawant. The Congress believes the endorsement of Deora by Reliance head Mukesh Ambani has raised the party’s prospects.
Polling in the first three phases of the parliamentary elections have seen moderate turnout with a total of 69.43% turnout in the first phase on April 11. The second phase on April 18 and the third phase on April 23 witnessed 67.1% and 66% turnout,
Actor Rekha was among the early ones to exercise their voting rights as Mumbai goes to poll today. She cast her vote at a polling booth in Bandra in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections.
As temperatures soar, people arrive early at polling booths in West Bengal's Birbhum district to avoid excessive heat of the noon. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and electronic voting machines (EVM). The polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof. The official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A). You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth. Read More
Visuals from a polling station in Asansol, West Bengal. Eight parliamentary constituencies in the state are voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
There were reports of EVM glitches at some polling booths in West Bengal leading to delay in commencing of voting. Voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur and at booth number 111 in Hamirpur.
Businessman Anil Ambani cast his vote at the polling booth at Cuffe parade in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections Monday. Singh is locked in a triangular contest with RJD’s Tanveer Hasan and young CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. He had won with a margin of over 1.4 lakh votes from Bihar’s Nawada Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, but has been shifted to Begusarai this time. He had publicly expressed his anguish over the shift but was placated by the central leadership with party president Amit Shah himself reaching out to him.
Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections begins. While Maharashtra and Odisha will witness the final round of polling in this phase, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will vote for the first time. Among the key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Salman Khurshid, Union Minister Babul Supriyo and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha.
Preparations on at the polling booths in the nine states ahead of the fourth phase of voting today.
Ahead of the fourth phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Giriraj Singh offered prayers at Barahiya's Shaktidham. BJP's Singh faces CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar in the constituency.
In Bihar, mock polls were underway at polling booth number 33, 34 and 35 at Rajkiya Primary School in Munger parliamentary constituency before voting began.
Officials at polling booths in Mumbai get ready for today's voting, which begins at 7 am.
Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog on the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. 71 constituencies across nine states in the country go to polls today. Preparations are going on at the polling booths as officials ready things for for today's voting. The voters have begun lining up outside the booths.