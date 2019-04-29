Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 4 Voting Live News: Polling begins in 71 constituencies across nine states; Mumbai, Begusarai to vote today

Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting LIVE News Updates: 71 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states are voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. While Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will vote for the first time this election season, Maharashtra and Odisha will see the final phase of polling.

Of the 71 parliamentary constituencies, five seats are in Bihar, 17 in Maharashtra, 13 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh each, six in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh each, eight in West Bengal, three in Jharkhand and one in Jammu and Kashmir are going to polls.

Campaigning for the fourth phase of the elections ended Saturday with candidates making a last effort to sway voters in favour of their parties. Among the key contestants in Maharashtra, actress Urmila Matondkar is contesting from North Mumbai constituency and Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt will battle it out from Mumbai North Central. In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from Kannauj while in West Bengal’s Asansol, singer and sitting MP Babul Supriyo of the BJP will lock horns with Trinamool Congress leader and veteran actress Moon Moon Sen.

