Lok Sabha elections: Campaigning ends for phase 4, nine states to go to polls on Apr 29

Campaigning for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 29 in 71 parliamentary constituencies ended Saturday with candidates making a last effort to sway voters in favour of their parties.

Spread across nine states, polling will be held in five seats in Bihar, 17 in Maharashtra, 13 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, six in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, three in Jharkhand and one in Jammu and Kashmir. While Maharashtra and Odisha will witness final polling in the state, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will vote for the first time.

Undertaking rallies in different states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi and BJP President Amit Shah were among other leaders who campaigned.

Among the key contestants in Maharashtra, actress Urmila Matondkar will be seen contesting with daughters of two late national stalwarts – Pramod Mahajan of BJP and Sunil Dutt of Congress.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is contesting while in West Bengal’s Asansol, singer and sitting MP Babul Supriyo of the BJP will lock horns with Trinamool Congress leader and veteran actress Moon Moon Sen.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav is making his political debut against sitting MP and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Polling will take place in Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

In Bihar, the Begusarai seat will witness an electrifying contest between the political Left and the Right with CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar taking on firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh. Apart from Begusarai, Munger, Ujiyarpur, Samastipur and Darbhanga will go to the polls.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath is the Congress candidate for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, while Kamal is in the fray for the bye-election to Chhindwara assembly constituency.

The election campaign in Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency going to polls in three phases, ended today. Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.

The Election Commission is conducting general elections in seven different phases. Polling in the first phase took place on April 11 with a total of 69.43% turnout. The second phase on April 18 and the third phase on April 23 witnessed 67.1% and 66% turnout, respectively. Polling in the fourth phase will take place on April 29. Polling in the remaining three phases will be held on May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results will be out on May 23.