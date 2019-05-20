Palwal: Amid high security, Asaoti votes again

Guarded by security personnel, booth number 88 in Palwal’s Asaoti village went for polls for a second time Sunday. Repolling was ordered after videos emerged of a polling agent and a village resident allegedly influencing voters.

Vidya (45), a Dalit resident who claimed her vote was “snatched” from her last Sunday, said: “Last time, Vijay Rawat (one of the accused) pressed the button for the ‘lotus’ before I could press it in favour of (the candidate of her choosing). Today, I got the chance to set that right and vote for the person I support.”

Advertising

Her son, Rajkumar, a construction worker who had cast his vote earlier in the day, reiterated this: “We don’t know who recorded those videos, but they did us a big favour. Dalits are oppressed in this village; we would not have been able to speak out, especially since all this happened in front of poll officials.”

The incident had come to light last Sunday, when a video emerged on social media showing BJP polling agent Giriraj Singh walking into the polling compartment when three women went to cast their vote. Another video had surfaced the following day, purportedly showing Rawat, who claims to “work” for the BJP, trying to influence a male voter by pointing to a button on the machine. The two were arrested and released on bail. Village sarpanch Kanchind Pehelwan was also suspended for “violating rules”.

In addition, the poll panel Monday suspended the presiding officer “for dereliction of duty” and barred the micro-observer from election-related work for three years for not reporting the incident correctly. The Returning Officer of the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency, under which Asaoti falls, had also been transferred, and IAS officer Ashok Kumar Garg was posted as his replacement.

Advertising

On Sunday, residents said they cast their votes without any “pressure or influence”.

Vivechana (24), another Dalit resident whose vote had allegedly been compromised last time, said, “Giriraj Singh had pressed the button before I could last time, but everything was fine today. I had to wait longer, but I didn’t mind as I voted for who I wanted.”

Her brother-in-law Deepak, who is pursuing BA from Delhi University, said he had to wait for close to an hour, as compared to the 15 minutes on May 12, to cast his vote. “There was a lot more security today and it took an hour before my turn came,” he said.

At the Government High School, which was the polling station, a long line of residents waited to enter the polling room, while several police personnel kept watch outside.

According to officials, the voter turnout was 65.61%, with 834 people casting their votes, of which 456 were men and 378 were women. There are 1,271 voters registered at the booth (685 are men and 586 women).

“Polling proceeded smoothly. The final turnout was 65.6%,” said RO (Faridabad) Garg.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters in the village indulged in sloganeering when Congress’s Faridabad candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana made some remarks while speaking to the press earlier in the day.

Commenting on the incident of alleged “booth capturing”, Bhadana said, “This is hooliganism by the Haryana government and the administration. We have expressed concern over the manner in which rights of voters have been seized… The people who have captured the booth have been released and are now threatening other people… Amit ji and Modi ji remember Bengal, they should remember Haryana and Faridabad also.”