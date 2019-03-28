Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Over 68,000 registered, but official says there are many more

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the differently-abled have for the first time been registered as ‘Person with Disability’ (PWD) voters. But while Punjab has registered 68,551 such voters across all 22 districts, a member of the Divyang Advisory Board believes that the actual number is much higher.

Data sourced from the office of Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) shows that 68,551 PWD voters were registered till January 31 this year. Of these, 9,000 have registered so far in Jalandhar and 4,723 in Nawanshahr district. Awareness campaigns including seminars and programmes under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) are being held across the state.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Amarjit Singh Anand, expert member, state Divyang Advisory Board, said that the number of PWD voters is much more and an extensive awareness drive is required at the grassroot level especially in rural areas, so more of them register.

Anand further said that according to a 2011 census, Punjab’s population was 2.77 crore and the percentage of disabled was 2.64% of the population, which by now would have gone up to around 5% of the present population. “Even people with mental disabilities are eligible for voting if they are able to take their own decisions in other activities as there are different categories for that too,” he said, adding that though registration of PWD voters ended in January, ‘marking’ of such voters will continue till April 19 (which means that disabled voters who have registered as general voters will be marked under the ‘PWD’ category so they get the facilities).

Divisional Commissioner cum Accessibility Observer Jalandhar B Purushartha said that in order to enable PWD voters to cast their votes during the polls, the administration will provide a pick and drop facility.

PWD voters can either apply by downloading the PWD app on their phones or through their respective Booth Level Officers.

District Electoral Officer (DEO) cum Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Varinder Sharma, said that the district administration would ensure provision of wheelchairs, ramps, helpers etc. at all 1,863 booths on polling day — May 19.