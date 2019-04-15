Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Opposition a baraat without groom, says Haryana CM Khattarhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-opposition-bjp-m-l-khattar-haryana-chief-minister-5675682/

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Opposition a baraat without groom, says Haryana CM Khattar

Citing various schemes launched by BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana, the CM said, “The prime minister has worked towards changing the lifestyle of the poor and downtrodden during the BJP’s five year tenure”.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Opposition a baraat without groom, says Haryana CM Khattar
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday targeted the Opposition’s ‘mahagathbandhan’, calling it a “baraat without a groom”.

Addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally of BJP in Aurangabad village of Palwal district, which is part of the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency, he said, “The Opposition is without a prime ministerial nominee”.

“Everyone knows the reality of Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Chandrababu Naidu, Mamta Banerjee, all contenders for the post of prime minister from the Opposition which has failed to reach a consensus on one person. It’s a baraat without the groom,” he added.

Click here for more election news

Citing various schemes launched by BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana, the CM said, “The prime minister has worked towards changing the lifestyle of the poor and downtrodden during the BJP’s five year tenure”.

Khattar added that, “Since the Opposition does not have a strong prime ministerial nominee, people have made up their mind to re-elect Modi as prime minister for the all-round development of the country and protecting its security and integrity.”

Taking a dig at the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Khattar said, “When leaders of JJP come to seek your votes, give them the symbol of their party”. JJP’s symbol is “chappal” (slipper).

He also took potshots at Congress nominee Lalit Nagar with reference to Robert Vadra. “The opposition party has nominated the brother of the favourite middleman of party’s son-in-law. Leave aside getting the lead in nine assembly segments in the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency, I will accept Nagar’s strength if he manages to even win in his village Tigaon,” Khattar said. Nagar is Congress MLA from Tigaon assembly constituency in Faridabad.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pakistan hopes for talks post polls; PM Modi says crushed its n-threat
2 Lok Sabha polls 2019: Dera Sacha Sauda political wing holds congregation for followers
3 Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP fields union minister’s IAS son in Rohtak, Cong ex-MP from Hisar