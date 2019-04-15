Lok Sabha elections 2019: Opposition a baraat without groom, says Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday targeted the Opposition’s ‘mahagathbandhan’, calling it a “baraat without a groom”.

Addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally of BJP in Aurangabad village of Palwal district, which is part of the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency, he said, “The Opposition is without a prime ministerial nominee”.

“Everyone knows the reality of Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Chandrababu Naidu, Mamta Banerjee, all contenders for the post of prime minister from the Opposition which has failed to reach a consensus on one person. It’s a baraat without the groom,” he added.

Citing various schemes launched by BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana, the CM said, “The prime minister has worked towards changing the lifestyle of the poor and downtrodden during the BJP’s five year tenure”.

Khattar added that, “Since the Opposition does not have a strong prime ministerial nominee, people have made up their mind to re-elect Modi as prime minister for the all-round development of the country and protecting its security and integrity.”

Taking a dig at the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Khattar said, “When leaders of JJP come to seek your votes, give them the symbol of their party”. JJP’s symbol is “chappal” (slipper).

He also took potshots at Congress nominee Lalit Nagar with reference to Robert Vadra. “The opposition party has nominated the brother of the favourite middleman of party’s son-in-law. Leave aside getting the lead in nine assembly segments in the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency, I will accept Nagar’s strength if he manages to even win in his village Tigaon,” Khattar said. Nagar is Congress MLA from Tigaon assembly constituency in Faridabad.