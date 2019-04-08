Lok Sabha elections 2019: No tie-up with AAP in Haryana, Punjab, says Congress’ Surjewala

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared that it will not go for an alliance in Delhi unless it gets seats in Haryana as well, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said his party was not in talks with the AAP for a tie-up — either in Haryana or Punjab.

Advertising

Surjewala was speaking at a press conference where the Congress’ campaign slogan was released Sunday.

“There is no conversation on alliance with the AAP either in Haryana or Punjab. There is no talk of an alliance with any party, including the AAP, either in Haryana or in Punjab. We are soon going to declare our candidates from there,” Surjewala said.

Click here for more election news

The AAP leadership has made it clear that it will go for an alliance in Delhi only if discussions on seat sharing in Haryana are made part of the deal.

“Why doesn’t the Congress want to talk about an alliance in other states? It is only helping the BJP win all 10 seats in Haryana. Surjewala had contested the Jind bypoll, but came in third. If the opposition had united then, he would have won,” AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai told reporters Sunday.

“We have made it clear that the Congress will have to give as many seats in Haryana as it wants in Delhi and that number is three. If there is any problem, it is in the Congress’ mindset,” Rai added.

While AAP has asked for the Gurgaon, Faridabad and Karnal seats in Haryana, the Congress has asked for New Delhi, Chandni Chowk and Northwest Delhi seats in the capital, sources said.