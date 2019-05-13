Lok Sabha Elections 2019: No let up in toxic campaign in East Delhi

One person questioned her caste, the second her “missing” surname. Next, her parents were put on the dock: “Afzal Guru ke samarthak hain.”

A vocal group countered, saying that AAP candidate Atishi was the “most qualified” of 21 candidates fielded by the AAP, Congress and BJP in the capital. “She worked for Re 1 for three years. Do you know that?”

The conversation played out at West Vinod Nagar’s D Block in East Delhi around 1 pm Sunday. In a constituency that saw a particularly bitter campaign — from a bid to get Gautam Gambhir’s nomination cancelled to a derogatory pamphlet against Atishi — even polling day saw no let up when it came to toxic exchanges between both sides.

Chaudhary Madan Singh led the group of vocal BJP supporters, barely 200 metres from a polling centre in a Delhi government school. “Ye jo Marlena hai, ye kaun hai? Kya jaat hai? Inke parents Afzal Guru ke liye maidan pe utre the,” Singh, who contested the 2008 Assembly polls from Patparganj on BSP ticket, said.

Around half a dozen people around him endorsed his comments, but many didn’t. Dinesh Raghav, a businessman, stepped in, strongly rooting for Atishi due to her “selfless work in the area of education”.

“She is by far the most qualified candidate. These people want to vote for Modi ji and are looking for excuses to run her down since there are no strong reasons in reality. Had AAP and Congress allied, she would have won. But that looks unlikely now,” Raghav said.

Since her candidature was announced, Atishi’s religion and caste have repeatedly become a point of debate, owing to statements made by local leaders of rival parties.

In August last year, Atishi’s decision to drop her second name, Marlena, derived from Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin, had stoked a controversy. She justified her decision claiming herself to be a victim of a “whisper campaign to brand her as a Christian”.

Meanwhile, Raghav’s opinion found resonance at Khichripur village, near Kalyanpuri. Arshad, who works in a meat shop, claimed there was “clear division” in votes here. “Most people are impressed by AAP’s work in education, health and power. But there is a strong belief among a section that this is a national election, where AAP is but a speck,” he said.

Further, a section of Dalit voters were resolute in their belief that BSP deserves their vote because it needs to keep the status of a national party. “During the last elections, BSP polled more than two crore votes. AAP is a force in Delhi, but we will not shift loyalties,” Amit Kumar, an engineer with a private firm, said.