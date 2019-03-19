New collective wants poll focus on farm crisis, healthcare and unemployment

Several civil society organisations have decided to come together and launch the ‘Desh Mera Vote Mera’ campaign, with the aim to urge people to vote on issues such as agrarian crisis, unemployment, health and education instead of “BJP’s brand of nationalism”. The organisations include Swaraj Abhiyan, National Alliance of People’s Movements, All India Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and Pension Parishad.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said the campaign will be launched on Shaheed Diwas, March 23, with rallies, human chains and seminars across the country. Yadav said the campaign will aim to bring “real issues, such as implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report and employment for youth, back into electoral focus” and to increase awareness about issues such as farm distress, hate crimes and unemployment. Click here for more election stories

“At a time when the whole narrative of elections is being hijacked under the garb of BJP’s brand of nationalism, it has become imperative that civil society organisations, social movements and groups who share a commitment to our constitutional values coordinate their energies to restore democratic balance,” said social activist Harsh Mander.

Extending support to the campaign on behalf of farmer organisations, AIKSCC convener V M Singh emphasised that two pro-farmer Bills pending before the Parliament must be passed.

Madhuresh from the National Alliance of People’s Movements pointed out that the campaign will start early morning from Tinsukia in Assam on March 23, and conclude with a late-night ‘adivasi sammelan’ in Nandurbar in Maharashtra.

Swaraj India’s Delhi president Anupam highlighted that the BJP’s social media campaign is nowadays centred around using the word ‘chowkidaar’ before names of leaders. “So we are urging youths to use the word ‘berozgaar’ (unemployed) before their name so a message is sent that a large section of people are unemployed and nothing has been done for them.”