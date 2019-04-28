First time in 15 years, Shirur set for a tight race between NCP and Shiv Sena

For the first time in 15 years, the Shirur Lok Sabha seat may see a close contest between its two most prominent candidates, NCP leader Amol Kolhe and Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil.

Advertising

Adhalrao has won thrice from the area, once from Khed and twice from Shirur, after it was renamed following delimitation, and always won with huge margins. However, political analysts and residents believe the contest this time will be a close one.

After Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged voters to choose between a representative “who was busy acting”, in a reference to Kolhe, who is an actor, and “a candidate who was always with them”, the NCP hit back and said that in the last 15 years, the MP had failed to ensure development of the region. The party also accused the Sena candidate of “opposing the Chakan airport project and hampering the development of the region”.

“Had Adhalrao not opposed the Chakan airport project, farmers would have benefitted and the region would have seen a lot of prosperity,” said Pawar at one of his rallies.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Kolhe accused Adhalrao of ignoring historical places and pilgrimage centres and failing to provide effective medical care for the people of Shirur. “Even if they suffer from a snake bite, people from Shirur seat have to be rushed to Pimpri-Chinchwad or Pune city. You can imagine the plight of heart patients and pregnant women. This is because of the lack of proper medical facilities in Shirur. The sitting MP took no initiative to set up medical facilities in the area,” he said.

Wherever he went, Kolhe was mobbed by voters who wanted to take a selfie or shake hands with the actor. Known for his oratory skills, Kolhe has managed to keep the crowd interested with his lengthy dialogue delivery.

“Both Adhalrao and Kolhe have visited our area and are quite popular. In the earlier elections, we knew only about Adhalrao. This time we know that Kolhe is also contesting. I think it will be a close fight,” said social activist Seema Pawar from Sanaswadi.

The NCP also claimed that Adhalrao’s “nervousness was showing” as he had roped in several ministers as well as BJP and Sena leaders to campaign for him. Adhalrao, however, said, “Only three-four ministers campaigned for me” and rubbished claims that he was on the backfoot in these elections.

“The NCP and its candidate are parading falsehoods and trying to win voters. But they will not succeed as the voters know the kind of development I have brought in. The last five years have been more fruitful in terms of development projects that I could implement,” he said.

In Shirur, Adhalrao faced strong opposition from BJP MLA Mahesh Landge. However, Adhalrao took the initiative in ending the bitterness, after which Landge, who has a strong following in Bhosari area, started campaigning for him.

On the last day of the campaign, NCP state chief Jayant Patil and senior leader Ajit Pawar addressed rallies.

Patil said, “Kolhe has shown his skills in acting and will now show his skills as a people’s representative. Kolhe is better than the Prime Minister who is making a drama of working for the people of this country.”

Marathi actor Subodh Bhave held rallies in support of Adhalrao in Junnar and Manchar.