Lok Sabha elections 2019: NCP chief Sharad Pawar taunts PM Modi with family jibe

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar Friday said how could one who does not have a family understand what it is about.

Addressing a poll rally in Purandar here for daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule, the former Union agriculture minister said the Modi government had ignored the interest of farmers.

He added that he would back farmers “till he is breathing”.

On April 1, during a rally in Wardha, Modi had attacked Pawar and said the latter was losing his grip on the NCP due to family feuds led by nephew and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

“How can one who does not have a family understand what family is?” a statement issued by the NCP quoted Pawar as saying at Friday’s rally.

Stating that the government was not serious about the drought in the state, he said, “My grandson Rohit provided water by tankers in Karjat in Ahmednagar. This in fact is the government’s job. But we are with the people.”