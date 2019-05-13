Lok Sabha Elections 2019: National concerns trump local issues in Gurgaon

At 10 am on Sunday, Maya Devi (80) left her home in Gurgaon’s Kanhai village, accepted a “tempo” driver’s offer of a ride, and made her way to the Government High School nearby to cast her vote. Upon arriving, she stumbled to a chair, holding on to her daughter and a neighbour for support. The wife of an Army man who died a few years ago, Devi had to take two more such breaks before she could reach the polling booth.

Advertising

“My daughter and other relatives kept telling me not to go because of my health, but I was determined to cast my vote. It is the only way I can contribute to my country… I am illiterate and don’t even know who to vote for. But, my daughter will guide me,” she said.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

Other residents of Gurgaon and Badshahpur Assembly constituencies, which are among the nine that fall within the Gurgaon Lok Sabha, were more decided on the issues they would vote on, with “nationalism” and “terrorism” figuring on the list.

Advertising

Gurgaon is set for a showdown between incumbent BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh, Congress’s Captain Ajay Singh and the Jannayak Janata Party’s Mehmood Khan. The JJP and AAP have tied up for this election.

Ravi Yadav, who works at an MNC and voted at a booth in Sector 47, said, “Nationalism, taking a stand against terrorism, and a strong reputation in the global community are at the top of my mind while deciding whom to vote for today…”

Another voter, who did not wish to be named, said, “I am voting for the BJP. I feel the Congress is too corrupt and favours a particular community… Some people are dissatisfied, but a PM cannot satisfy everyone. There are claims there are no jobs, but I feel the youth are just aspiring for too much…”

In neighbouring Nuh district, Sunil Kumar, who drives an Ola cab in Gurgaon, said: “People in our area will not vote for Modi because they believe he is a divisive figure. However, I will vote for him… he has worked hard to change the country’s image.”

Shahabuddin, a Nuh resident, said, “Over the last five years, a lot of fear has set in in our community… We are unhappy with the work done by this government, or by the MP. He never visited this area, except in the last few weeks to ask for votes.”