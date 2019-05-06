‘Speedbreaker’ Mamata arrogant, called her twice to discuss Cyclone Fani but she did not respond: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that despite several attempts, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not respond to his requests for a meeting to assess the losses incurred by cyclone Fani last week. On his claims, Banerjee said she was unable to take the Prime Minister’s calls since she was in Kharagpur to take stock of the situation.

Advertising

While addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Tamluk district, Modi said, “The Centre is involved in relief work but the speed breaker in West Bengal tried to play politics over this situation. I tried to talk to her (Mamata) but her arrogance is so much that she refused to talk to me. I kept waiting with the hope that she will call back but she did not.”

“I still called her again as I was worried for the people of Bengal. But she still did not respond to my call. You can make a guess how much she loves her politics. She is not bothered about the people of Bengal. Doing politics over such cases is what has stood in the way of the country’s development. It is because of the behaviour of this ‘speedbreaker’ that brakes have been applied to development in Bengal,” he added.

Great euphoria at Tamluk. Watch my speech. https://t.co/NKtL1Kvzr2 — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2019

Following Modi’s remarks, Mamata Banerjee, according to PTI, said, “I could not take PM’s call on Cyclone Fani as I was in Kharagpur.”

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of Odisha which was also severely impacted by the storm. He also lauded Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the latter’s efforts to provide relief and assistance to the people.

“Naveen babu ne bahut acha plan kiya, Bharat sarkar usmein unke saath reh karke sari cheezon ko aage badha payegi (CM Naveen has done a good job. The Centre will work with the state government to take things forward),” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.