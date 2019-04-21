Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Rajasthan, Gujarat today

To boost the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a series of rallies in poll-bound Patan district of Gujarat and Chittorgarh and Barmer districts of Rajasthan on Sunday. In Chittorgarh, BJP leader CP Joshi has been pitted against Congress’ Gopal Singh Idwa. BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh’s son and Congress leader Manvendra will fight the elections from Barmer seat and will face Kailash Chaudhry of the saffron party. Polling in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – on April 29 and May 6. On the other hand, all constituencies in Gujarat will vote on April 23.

On Saturday, PM Modi accused the Congress of stamping Hindus with the “terrorist” tag instead of acting against Pakistani terrorists. While addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly days after the nomination of Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur as the BJP candidate for Bhopal, Modi said the Congress and its supporters used the term “Hindu terror” to malign an ancient culture. Meanwhile, campaigning for phase III of the general elections will conclude at 5 pm today.