Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Rajasthan, Gujarat today

Polling in Rajasthan will be held in two phases - on April 29 and May 6. On the other hand, all constituencies in Gujarat will vote on April 23.
To boost the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a series of rallies in poll-bound Patan district of Gujarat and Chittorgarh and Barmer districts of Rajasthan on Sunday. In Chittorgarh, BJP leader CP Joshi has been pitted against Congress’ Gopal Singh Idwa. BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh’s son and Congress leader Manvendra will fight the elections from Barmer seat and will face Kailash Chaudhry of the saffron party. Polling in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – on April 29 and May 6. On the other hand, all constituencies in Gujarat will vote on April 23.
On Saturday, PM Modi accused the Congress of stamping Hindus with the “terrorist” tag instead of acting against Pakistani terrorists. While addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly days after the nomination of Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur as the BJP candidate for Bhopal, Modi said the Congress and its supporters used the term “Hindu terror” to malign an ancient culture. Meanwhile, campaigning for phase III of the general elections will conclude at 5 pm today.
Meanwhile in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress has sent a letter to the Election Commission of India, demanding the removal of its special observer for the state for comparing the situation in West Bengal today to what it was in Bihar 10 years ago. Speaking to reporters at the Chief Electoral Office in Kolkata, Ajay V Nayak, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre who was recently sent to the state to oversee the last five phases of polling, said, “The condition in West Bengal is quite similar to what it was in Bihar around 10 to 15 years ago. During that time in Bihar, total deployment of Central forces at the booths was required. Now it is required in West Bengal as the people of West Bengal have lost faith in the state police…” However, hours later, as his remarks stirred up a row, Nayak told reporters he was “happy with the way things are improving” in the state. Read full story here.
Taking to Twitter this morning, PM Modi said, "Heading westwards today. Will join rallies in Patan (Gujarat), Chittorgarh and Barmer (Rajasthan). Gujarat and Rajasthan have seen the pioneering work of BJP. In Rajasthan, there is a sense of betrayal and despondency after Congress came to power. People will reject Congress."
To boost the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a series of rallies in poll-bound Patan district of Gujarat and Chittorgarh and Barmer districts of Rajasthan today. Stay tuned to our live blog for all latest updates.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the new generation to brush up their knowledge of history and not fall prey to the BJP's "misleading" campaign on social media. "Teams of social media are at work. They (BJP) are spending crores of rupees to attack... conspiracy is going on to mislead people of the country," he told reporters in Jaisalmer district. "People in the BJP are misleading the new generation through social media. I appeal to youths to limit the use of smartphones and read history," he said. Gehlot also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not come back to power. He claimed that there was a wave in favour of the Congress in the entire state and an undercurrent against Modi due to the environment of "fear, hatred and violence" created by the Centre. Meanwhile, BJP's Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore hit out at Gehlot's recent remarks on surgical strikes. "It seems the chief minister is talking like a spokesperson of Pakistan," he told reporters in Chittorgarh.
Taking to Twitter this morning, PM Modi said, "Heading westwards today. Will join rallies in Patan (Gujarat), Chittorgarh and Barmer (Rajasthan). Gujarat and Rajasthan have seen the pioneering work of BJP. In Rajasthan, there is a sense of betrayal and despondency after Congress came to power. People will reject Congress."
To boost the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a series of rallies in poll-bound Patan district of Gujarat and Chittorgarh and Barmer districts of Rajasthan today. Stay tuned to our live blog for all latest updates.