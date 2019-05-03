Rahul’s revenge against PM Modi might turn against Congress: Arun Jaitley in blog

Toggle Menu
Jaitley, in his blog titled 'A Dynast’s non-Existent Revenge Against the Man who Defeated Him in 2014 – “I Dismantled PM’s Image”,' wrote that the Congress president's 'unacceptability of a commoner (PM Modi) challenging the dynast and defeating him led to both envy and revenge.'

Arun Jaitley terms PM Modi as ‘one of the greatest communicators of his times.’ (File)

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s interview to NDTV, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday took a jibe at him saying that Rahul’s revenge against PM Modi might not succeed, and as well may turn out against his own party. In his blog titled ‘A Dynast’s non-existent Revenge Against the Man who Defeated Him in 2014 – “I Dismantled PM’s Image”, Jaitley wrote that the Congress president’s “unacceptability of a commoner (PM Modi) challenging the dynast and defeating him led to both envy and revenge.”

Jaitley termed PM Modi as ‘one of the greatest communicators of his times’ and said that Rahul has a ‘disproportionate impression’ about his oratorical skills.

The finance minister also targeted Rahul on the Rafale case and wrote that the Congress president’s belief in his falsehood has led him to ‘dream’ that he has destroyed his opponent.

Starting his blog with the line ‘dynasts have self-illusory opinion about themselves,’ Jaitley attacked Congress and wrote that the party has a sense of entitlement that they were ‘born to rule’ and that losing to PM Modi in the general elections of 2014 was unacceptable to them. Jaitley added that the party took more than three years to come out of the 2014 election shock.

Rahul Gandhi, in an interview to the news channel Thursday, said that his party has dismantled the prime minister. “The Prime Minister can’t stand on a stage and say the things he was saying in 2014. We have dismantled the Prime Minister of India,” said the Congress president.

While taking questions on the Rafale case, he said, “There is absolutely no apology to PM Narendra Modi. I made a genuine mistake that I said the Supreme Court said it. I am not apologising in the least for saying chowkidar Chor hai. I’ll say it over and over, chowkidar chor hai.”

