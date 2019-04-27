Modi woos middle-class in Mumbai, asks if Congress will cross 50 mark

Wooing the middle class in Mumbai on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that tax, inflation and corruption have been brought under control during his five-year regime. In his 45-minute speech, Modi also took on the Congress, stating that it won’t get even 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

He addressed a rally at Bandra Kurla Complex ground with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the April 29 polling for six seats in Mumbai and 11 seats elsewhere in Maharashtra. Mumbai, along with its suburbs, with a population of 1.40 crore, has around 65 per cent lower and middle-class voters.

While stating that the middle class has the potential to drive the country and its honesty and hard work were the very backbone of new India, Modi said: “…Tax, inflation and corruption have been checked by our government… which have a direct bearing on the honest middle class.”

Click here for more election news

“During the Congress regime, the middle class was always overburdened with rising taxes and inflation. The inflation index has come down from 10 per cent to 4 per cent. In the 2019 budget, tax exemption up to Rs 5 lakh has been considered, providing huge relief to the middle class,” he added.

Unlike in 2014, the price rise was not an election issue this time, Modi pointed out. “Development is high and inflation is low. This is a healthy condition,” he added.

“The middle class has immense powers to drive the nation. But unfortunately, Opposition parties have termed them as selfish,” said Modi amid chants of ‘Modi hain tau mumkin hain’ and ‘Modi Chowkidar’.

Claiming that his government has brought the corrupt, who are powerful, to the doors of the prison in 2014, he said: “In 2019, the corrupt will be locked inside the prison.”

He asserted that the elections would determine the direction that new India would take as a global superpower. “Don’t waste your precious vote. Ensure your vote goes to a party that will make India stronger and a superpower,” he told the crowd.

Maintaining that all opinion polls and surveys are unanimous in their finding that the BJP-led NDA will return to power, the PM said: “The only debate is whether we will retain 282 seats or get more. Or whether NDA will get more than 300 or 400 seats…”

Taking on the Congress, he said: “Confusion is the other name of the Congress. If 2014 saw the worst performance of the Congress, in 2019, the party is going to create another record of contesting the least number of seats… What is being discussed about Congress? Will they get 44 seats or cross 50 seats or 40 seats?”

Trying to strike a chord with Mumbai’s working classes, Modi said fisherfolk, dabbawallahs (tiffin carriers), and drivers of “kali-pili” (black and yellow) taxies, who ensure that Mumbai’s speed never slackens, need to be commended.

“We have not raised hollow slogans. It is because of the middle class and genuine tax-payers that this government has been able to address poverty through a slew of welfare schemes, such as Ayushyaman Bharat healthcare scheme or housing for all by 2022 and crop insurance for farmers.”

The Congress manifesto has no mention of the middle class and some Congress leaders describe the middle class as selfish and greedy, the PM alleged.

“The problem with our Opposition is that they live in the past. They cannot reckon the aspirations of the new generations post Independence….” he said.

He also touched upon infrastructure projects coming up in Mumbai. “The city has seen many firsts — from passenger train to suburban trains. To maintain this record, we have decided to fast-track the first bullet train, which will also start from Mumbai.”

He also promised that in the next few years, Mumbai will have 275-km of Metro network.

Referring to the Mumbai terror attacks, Modi said that “terrorists now know that he (Modi) will find them even in hell and kill them if they attempt any such attack”. “I am Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Mavla (foot soldier),” he added, invoking the Maratha warrior king. “Terrorists know that I will enter their homes and kill them.”

Alleging that Congress governments neglected the police force, Modi said that had it not been for the alertness of Mumbai Police, who paid a heavy price, including martyrdom, the city would have paid a greater price due to terror activities.

“The role of Mumbai Police during 26/11… who died in the attacks, earned world reckoning… Almost 33,000 police persons have laid their lives serving people. Unfortunately, their services have remained unrecognised. Instead, they have become the punching bags.”

Modi’s praise for the police comes after BJP candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur’s controversial statement about slain IPS officer Hemant Karkare.

“We build a grand memorial for martyrs in Delhi in their honour,” he added.